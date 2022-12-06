Read full article on original website
Hawks Host Regals Thursday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball team continues their busy early season with a game against rival Iowa City Regina Thursday night in Wellman. Mid-Prairie stands at 2-3 on the year and 1-2 in league play following a 55-50 loss in Wellman to West Liberty Tuesday, despite an 11 point night from Amara Jones. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 51, shooting 33% from the floor, 31% from downtown and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 steals and 15 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Jones at 13 points, six assists and four steals per game. Landry Pacha is also in double figures at 10 points per night with a team best six boards per game.
Mid-Prairie In Iowa City for River Valley Tri
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team takes the next step on the River Valley Conference schedule Thursday night when they travel to Iowa City Regina for a River Valley Conference triangular against Monticello and the home Regals. The Hawks were last in duel action a week ago when they beat Dyersville-Beckman but fell to Tipton and West Branch in an RVC quad at Tipton. The Hawks were led by senior Owen Trimpe at 170lbs who scored points in each of the three duals. Mid-Prairie was in tournament action over the weekend at New London where they finished as team runners-up with Mose Yoder at 120lbs and Landry Gingerich at 145 winning titles. Trimpe’s 6-0 record at 170 leads the Hawks overall with sophomore Mason Howe at 132 and senior Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both with five wins each.
Ravens and Lions Ready for Rivalry
The next chapter of the Hillcrest Academy and Lone Tree basketball rivalry will be written on the hardwood of Dwight Gingerich Court at Hillcrest Union tonight when the Ravens welcome the Lions to Kalona in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls enter play in search of their first win on the season at 0-4, 0-2 in league play after a 66-10 loss Saturday at Bellevue Marquette. The Ravens are scoring 24 points per game and giving up 54, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from three and 69% at the line to go with 21 boards, two assists, five steals and 20 turnovers per night. Individually they are led by Claire Withrow’s 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw averages nine boards and an assist with Malia Yoder grabbing three steals per game.
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Win In Marquee Super Conference Hoops
A crucial early-season Super Conference showdown resulted in a pair of thrilling games, as Winfield-Mount Union hosted WACO Tuesday night. The WMU girls led by a single point at the end of the first quarter before WACO traded places to lead by the same margin at halftime. But the Wolves’ defense came through in the second half, holding the Warriors to only 12 total points and coming back for a 46-39 victory.
SK Wrestling Gets Wins Amid Dropping Three Duals
Sigourney-Keota wrestling was on the wrong side of a trio of duals Tuesday night, falling 44-27 to PCM, losing 42-34 to Pella and getting knocked off 35-34 by Pleasantville. There were still some strong individual performances for the Cobras. Senior Austin Grosh was perfect on the night with three pins at 120 pounds, as was Jake Moore at 160. Senior Jack Clarahan won a 9-0 major decision in the middle of a pair of pins at 170 lbs, while junior Reid Molyneux won an 11-4 decision before pinning his last two opponents at 152. Sophomore Reanah Utterback got a pin at 113, as did senior Dan Mclaughlin at 138. Sophomore Brady Clark winning a 14-5 major decision at 132 rounded out the scoring for Sigourney-Keota, which will next wrestle Saturday at Mount Vernon.
Sigourney Boys Win in Split of Hoops Two-Step
The Sigourney Savages split a basketball home doubleheader Tuesday night against English Valleys. In the girls’ game, Sigourney trailed 11-10 after one quarter and was down three at halftime. The Savages would be down nine going into the final quarter before losing 42-35. Junior Carly Goodwin put up a game-high 16 points, and senior Rain Barthelman added nine points, three assists and three steals, but it wasn’t enough get Sigourney a third straight win. The Savages instead fall to 2-3.
Washington Wrestles to Another Pair of Dual Victories
It was another strong night in duals competition for Washington Demon wrestling yesterday evening as part of a quadrangular at Center Point of Urbana. Despite falling to Anamosa 41-24, Washington would defeat Center Point 48-30 and knocked off Central of Elkader 42-13. Demon freshman Caden Greiner continued his outstanding debut...
Demon Hoops Looks for Happy First Home Games on KCII
Washington Demon basketball finally gets to play at home tonight when both teams host Pella in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. In the girls’ game, Washington is seeking to do something they haven’t done in 13 years: start a season 3-0. Both Demon wins, including a 62-32 victory at Fairfield last time out, have been by at least 30 points. Freshman Leighton Messinger has been a blooming star with a team-high 27 points in her first two career games. Fellow freshman Adalyn Long has also scored double-figure points in both of her debut games, making two of five total players to score at least 10 points in a game for Washington. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started playing great basketball.
Columbus Falls in Both Williamsburg Wrestling Duals
Columbus Wildcat wrestling took part in the Williamsburg Dual tournament Saturday and dropped both matches, falling 46-34 to Marshalltown and 52-17 to the host Williamsburg Raiders. Wildcat senior Kai Malone did still have a strong day, pinning both his opponents at 220 pounds. Junior Russell Coil also won both of his bouts at 285 with a pin and a 10-2 major decision. Junior Ty Scorpil picked up a pair of major-decision victories, 14-2 and 11-2, at 120, while freshman Alex Venzor and sophomore Riley Kaalberg had pins at 138 and 170, respectively. 113-lbs junior Ian Estudillo’s 4-2 decision win rounded out the scoring for Columbus, which will next wrestle Thursday in a triangular at Lone Tree.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Demons Sweep Team Titles, Bullseye Championships at Home Meet Saturday; Hawks Led by Mueller’s 3D Title
The Washington Demon and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams started the year Saturday at the Washington bullseye and 3D tournaments. Washington won the high school bullseye team title with a score of 3286, North Scott was second at 3195. The Demons also swept the individual high school bullseye titles with senior Jonathan Moore firing a 283 that included 16 tens for the boys championship. Freshman Lily Brown went 280 with 13 tens to win the girls championship. Other Washington top 10 boys performers included Curtis Stender third, Cash Pepper fourth, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Jace Sanders ninth and Landon Messer 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up, Avery Marner fourth and Hayden Janecek fifth. The Demons won the 3D shoot over Mid-Prairie 1607 to 1550. Senior Curtis Stender won the individual boys title with a 286 that included 16 tens. Senior Allison Rees had the top Washington girls score, finishing as runner-up with a 266 that included 10 tens. Other Washington top 10’s included boys archers Jace Sanders runner-up, Jonathan Moore third, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Cash Pepper ninth and Tyler Alderton 10th. For the Washington girls Lily Brown was fourth, Hayden Janecek fifth, Avery Marner seventh, and Kamryn Williams eighth.
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
Hawkeyes Now Losing Key Defensive Players to Portal
It hasn't been that big of a surprise to see a plethora of Iowa's offensive weapons leave the program for the transfer portal. First, it was quarterback Alex Padilla. Since his announcement, he's been followed by wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson as well as running back Gavin Williams.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHAD STARLING
On today’s program, we’re talking with Fairfield artist, Chad Starling, about his plans to paint a mural on an underpass in Fairfield.
Sigourney & Keota Holiday Music Concerts Today
Family and community members in Sigourney and Keota have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances when both schools put on their respective concerts today. Sigourney Junior/Senior High School is the site of the first concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The junior high band and choir kick things off, performing three songs each. They are followed by the high school band and choir. Performances will take place in the gym and are under the direction of K-12 vocal music teacher, Bethany Fehr.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GMCCI to welcome Jersey Mike’s to Muscatine with ribbon cutting
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Jersey Mike’s to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Muscatine. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 9th at 415 Cleveland St,...
