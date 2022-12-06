Read full article on original website
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking and ripping children off the ground that she...
Woman tries to avoid arrest by climbing through restroom ceiling tile
Officers arrested Alexxus Cruz on several felony charges. Investigators say she committed an aggravated assault with a firearm within the City of Fort Myers.
Crews rescue cat trapped inside camper that caught fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews saved a cat Wednesday evening that was trapped inside a camper that caught fire in North Naples. North Collier Fire crews responded to the blaze at Immokalee & Livingston Road just before 6 p.m. After extinguishing the flames, the driver of the camper was...
Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum
Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries
Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
Video shows man destroying kiosks, cars at Florida Taco Bell
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he was captured on surveillance video attacking kiosks and cars with a board covered in nails. Describing it as “a scene right out of the Walking Dead,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Caballero went into a Fort Myers Taco Bell and began using a board covered in nails to smash menu boards and kiosks.
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
Debris fire sparks at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were battling a large pile of debris on fire for several hours Thursday morning at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. Fortunately, the fire is now under control. Crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days...
DeSoto County woman arrested after buying guns for convicted felon
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she illegally bought guns for Fabio Guzman, a convicted felon and another person who couldn’t legally purchase guns. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guzman last month for attempting to buy two guns, despite being a convicted felon.
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
Cape Coral family brightens up the sky after Ian with annual holiday lights
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many are looking for holiday cheer, especially after a category four hurricane disrupted our lives. One family stuck to their decade-and-a-half-long tradition to help brighten up your night. “Listen for that familiar click, and then I have to go find out what’s wrong and fix...
Cape Coral firefighters seek owner of dog rescued from canal
Cape Coral firefighters are looking for the owner of a dog they rescued from a canal on Tuesday morning. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters on Engine 12 rescued a dog from a canal in the 1600 block of Southwest 28th Terrace. His owner has not been found yet, so Lee County Domestic Animal Services is responding to see if he has a microchip.
Crews respond to car fire in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Tuesday night at Collier Boulevard and I-75 in Naples. Fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:55 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is...
Pet owner believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide, now warns others
A Sarasota County man believes his dog got seriously sick from red tide. He's now sharing his story to alert other pet owners as veterinarians warn of the serious risks linked to red tide.
Repairing and replacing damaged traffic signs in Cape Coral after Ian
Even though 2,400 traffic signs have been fixed in Cape Coral, there are still 5,500 damaged signs in the city after Hurricane Ian. All hands are on deck, and they are doing their best to have all of them fixed in six weeks. Cape Coral has its crews, but they’re...
Woman killed after being hit by car in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Immokalee Monday evening. The crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. A sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man from...
FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Naples that has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
