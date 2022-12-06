ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Action News Jax

Video shows man destroying kiosks, cars at Florida Taco Bell

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he was captured on surveillance video attacking kiosks and cars with a board covered in nails. Describing it as “a scene right out of the Walking Dead,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Caballero went into a Fort Myers Taco Bell and began using a board covered in nails to smash menu boards and kiosks.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters seek owner of dog rescued from canal

Cape Coral firefighters are looking for the owner of a dog they rescued from a canal on Tuesday morning. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters on Engine 12 rescued a dog from a canal in the 1600 block of Southwest 28th Terrace. His owner has not been found yet, so Lee County Domestic Animal Services is responding to see if he has a microchip.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Tuesday night at Collier Boulevard and I-75 in Naples. Fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:55 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is...
NAPLES, FL

