A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.

NAPLES, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO