Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Birdie!

Meet Birdie!

After a rough start to life, this sweet 4-month-old kitten is looking for her forever home.

Birdie has cerebellar hypoplasia, but nothing stops this girl from having fun.

Michele’s Rescue says Birdie is very playful and affectionate and has a really loud purr.

Birdie was found outside with her mom and three surviving siblings. She was placed in a foster home where she thrived!

Though Birdie suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, Michele’s Rescue says she does not require any special accommodations or medications. They say it’s less of a disability for Birdie and more like part of her personality.

Kittens with cerebellar hypoplasia are not infectious to other cats, are not in any pain and will learn to adapt to their disability over time. Birdie’s case is considered mild to medium. She does exhibit some shaking when she walks, but again, requires no special treatment.

For more information on adopting Birdie, check out Michele’s Rescue’s websit e. And if you are interested in adopting two cats, Birdie is always with her long-haired friend Earl and the two would love to continue hanging out together forever.

