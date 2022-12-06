ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

Brandywine Advisory Board grants emeritus status to 3 longtime board members

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EbbM_0jZ3mBtu00
Douglas Smith, Michael Bradley and Jerry Parsons, longtime members of the Penn State Brandywine Advisory BoardPhoto byBill Tyson

The Penn State Brandywine Advisory Board has granted emeritus status to three long-serving board members who have contributed significantly to the campus’ growth and success in recent years.

The three outgoing members were honored at the Advisory Board’s quarterly meeting on Nov. 15.

Emeritus status was granted to Michael Bradley, president, and CEO of M.J. Bradley Company, who joined the board in 1990; Jerry Parsons, chairman and former CEO of CTDI, who joined the board in 2010; and Douglas Smith, vice president for state government affairs at Verizon, who also joined the board in 2010.

Bradley and Parsons are former board presidents; all three have served as committee chairs.

An emeritus status member is an honorary title that recognizes an Advisory Board member who has provided long-term and outstanding service to Penn State Brandywine and its associated community.

Current Advisory Board President Jonathan Savage, vice president of Pennoni, commended them for their service and their commitment to the campus and its students.

 “These three board members have been longstanding contributors and instrumental to the growth of the campus and the student population here at Penn State Brandywine,” Savage said.

They have worked on the development of the campus residence hall and looked for future opportunities to expand and grow the campus.

Brandywine Chancellor Marilyn J. Wells thanked the board members for all they have done to support the campus — from fundraising to student career guidance to food pantry donations — and for their role as advisers, advocates and ambassadors for the campus in the local community.

“We’re so fortunate to have an engaged and dedicated Advisory Board at Brandywine,” Wells said. “Doug, Jerry and Mike have shined in their leadership roles on the board.”

 They were strong advocates for Brandywine becoming a residential campus, and they’ve encouraged the campus’ expansion of academic programs, especially around STEM and STEM careers, Wells said.

Each of the board members said they were motivated to serve on the advisory board as a way to give back to Penn State in return for the impact a Penn State education has had on them and/or their family members.

Parsons credits his Penn State education for the skills needed to establish CTDI with his father and grow it into a global engineering, repair and logistics company serving the communications industry.

Parsons began his Penn State education at Brandywine and completed his degree at Harrisburg.

“I really believe my electrical engineering degree that I received from Penn State was a huge part of who I am today. I would not be able to do the business things I’m doing today if I didn’t have my engineering degree, so I’m very thankful to Penn State.”

Serving on the board was a “great honor,” said Bradley, who attended Brandywine and University Park and is one of at least two dozen family members to have graduated from or currently attend Penn State.

“Family is a big part of this campus,” he said.

Smith, while not a Penn State graduate, has six family members who are, including his children. That was his motivation for becoming involved.

All three said supporting Brandywine’s transition to a residential campus with the opening of Orchard Hall in 2017 was a key priority and perhaps the highlight of their time on the board.

Smith , who had one point had an HR background, said another highlight of his board service was supporting the campus’ career development services for students by meeting with seniors, doing mock interviews for jobs and coaching students with resume development.

Parsons added that, in addition to his personal relationship with Penn State Brandywine, he’s proud of the connection between the campus and CTDI.

“Having the opportunity to bring CTDI to the campus — not only the Parsons family but our company — is important,” he said. “For the campus, having that relationship with a technical company like CTDI just opens up so many other opportunities, especially as we’re expanding into engineering programs, supply chain management programs, things like that where the corporate engagement supports Penn State Brandywine’s efforts.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar

MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition

97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?

Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
BOWIE, MD
Flying Magazine

Hyde Field Closes, Bringing ‘The DC3’ Down to Just Two

As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased. [Courtesy: ForeFlight]. What has long been expected amongst Washington, D.C.-area pilots has now come to pass: As of November 30, airport operations at Washington Executive Airpark (W32), in Clinton, Maryland, have officially ceased.
CLINTON, MD
Hoya

GU Fraternity Brother Accused of Misusing Nonprofit Money

A Georgetown University graduate and officer of the Delta Phi Epsilon (DPE) fraternity is expected to go to trial in 2023 for misusing public benefit funds intended for School of Foreign Service (SFS) student scholarships. Washington, D.C. Superior Court Judge Shana Frost Matini ruled that Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Angela Alsobrooks sworn in for second term

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Angela Alsobrooks was sworn in to her second term as Prince George’s County Executive on Monday. Alsobrooks is the county’s first woman to hold this position. During her remarks, she highlighted the growth she’s seen in the county and the challenges it faced over the last four […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Approve Comprehensive Plan Amendments

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has adopted amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The BOCC voted on the proposed amendments following a public hearing held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The adopted amendments reduce or eliminate future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results

Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park

Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
BRANDYWINE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage

Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924.  Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Dec. 6, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy