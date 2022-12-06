ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids

Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, IA

Make your trip to Eastern Iowa more exciting with a visit to Cedar Rapids, the state’s second-largest city. As the county seat of Linn County, Cedar Rapids boasts a beautiful location and a long and colorful history. The scenic Cedar River cuts across the city’s territory of about 74...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional rural locations. All sirens will be tested monthly, with the test taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:45 am. The siren system is monitored by two 24-hour emergency dispatch centers ensuring prompt activation for severe weather events.
LINN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Homes evacuated following building explosion Thursday in Marengo

MARENGO, Iowa — Crews responded to a building explosion at the C6-Zero plant Thursday in Marengo. Video from Adam Papesh from The Benton County News shows smoke billowing from the building. He says the building is a soybean plant on E. South Street on the eastern part of town.
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa

Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
97X

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy