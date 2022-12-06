ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFDM-TV

BREAKING: BPD working fatal auto-pedestrian crash

BEAUMONT — BPD is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 West. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m., according to information provided by Officer Carol Riley. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded to the scene, not far from the Salvation Army. KFDM/Fox...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2022. Darrel James Conner Jr., 35, DeQuincy: 3 instate detainers; telephone communications/improper language/harassment. Joshua Glenn Abshire, 38, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 out-of-state detainers. Russell Earl Burnworth, 62,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
WESTLAKE, LA

