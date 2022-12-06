Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: BPD working fatal auto-pedestrian crash
BEAUMONT — BPD is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 West. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m., according to information provided by Officer Carol Riley. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded to the scene, not far from the Salvation Army. KFDM/Fox...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police name suspects in drive-by shootings that injured children, adult
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police detectives have arrested one suspect and a second surrendered in connection with two drive-by shootings at the same home, injuring two children and an adult, less than a week apart. Police continue seeking four additional suspects. The first shooting in the 4300 block of Fonville...
Man sentenced for role in assault that left a teen hospitalized
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man will spend weekends in jail for almost two years and the next ten years on probation after pleading guilty to an intoxication assault that injured a teenager. Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
Lake Charles American Press
12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Two inmates injured during fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fight at a Beaumont prison left two inmates injured. It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Multiple inmates were seen fighting around 10:15 a.m. at United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a USP Beaumont release. Two of the inmates involved...
GPS tracker on truck leads to arrest of Sulphur man
A Sulphur man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had a GPS tracker on it.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
KFDM-TV
Bureau of Prisons releases statement on fight that injured two at USP Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The press release below was given to KFDM/Fox4 regarding a fight that occurred on Tuesday. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that two inmates sustained minor injuries they say were consistent with a fight. One inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment, and has been reportedly returned to...
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2022. Darrel James Conner Jr., 35, DeQuincy: 3 instate detainers; telephone communications/improper language/harassment. Joshua Glenn Abshire, 38, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; 2 out-of-state detainers. Russell Earl Burnworth, 62,...
KFDM-TV
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
KPLC TV
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
KFDM-TV
BPD Chief Jim Singletary earns Lifetime Achievement Award in Eastern District of Texas
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Congratulations to our very own Chief James P. Singletary!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. It took some major, covert secrecy to keep this as a surprise from Chief, but it was well worth it!!
