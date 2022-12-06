Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
Jamestown man arrested, attempted to run over victim with vehicle
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation determined he tried to run over someone with his vehicle.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seize Around 50,000 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Just prior to an area wide drug raid that resulted in 19 arrests, local law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Officers with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, along with partner agencies, were conducting surveillance of...
explore venango
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
cleveland19.com
Multiple lawsuits claim special needs students were mistreated at Ashtabula County school
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, claiming school workers mistreated students with special needs, ultimately leading to the firing of a staffer who reported the incidents. The mother of one student, along with the grandmother of another student, are...
Multiple guns seized following domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced an arrest was made and multiple guns were seized following a domestic dispute in Chautauqua County.
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
Nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in Jamestown
A traffic stop in Jamestown Wednesday afternoon turned up nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills worth over $500,000.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
nyspnews.com
Domestic dispute results in large gun arrest
On November 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Major D. Stearns, 30 of Ellington, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (10 Counts), Menacing 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Obstruction Breathing. On November 25, 2022, at 3:38...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Walmart Employee Accused of Theft, Dispute Between Two Women Turns Physical
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Corry-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart in Titusville on November 23 around 8:54 a.m. According to police, an 18-year-old Titusville man, who was employed by the store and working at the...
explore venango
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Admits to Stealing Guns, Other Items from Her Father; Tells Police She Was Addicted to Meth
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who told police she was addicted to crystal methamphetamine is behind bars after admitting to police that she stole items from her father and sold them. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 38-year-old Ashley Marie Kerschner on Monday:. Theft by...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Tools From Vehicle in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft from a motor vehicle in Oil City on Monday. According to the Oil City Police Department, an investigation has been launched after multiple power tools were stolen from a parked vehicle sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Police Recover Over Two Dozen Firearms, High-Capacity Magazines In Ellington
ELLINGTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old was allegedly busted with multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines following a search of his Town of Ellington residence. New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute on Waterman Road back on Friday, November 25 where it was alleged 30-year-old...
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
