Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Seize Around 50,000 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Just prior to an area wide drug raid that resulted in 19 arrests, local law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Officers with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, along with partner agencies, were conducting surveillance of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
EMLENTON, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Domestic dispute results in large gun arrest

On November 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Major D. Stearns, 30 of Ellington, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (10 Counts), Menacing 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Obstruction Breathing. On November 25, 2022, at 3:38...
ELLINGTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Tools From Vehicle in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft from a motor vehicle in Oil City on Monday. According to the Oil City Police Department, an investigation has been launched after multiple power tools were stolen from a parked vehicle sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Recover Over Two Dozen Firearms, High-Capacity Magazines In Ellington

ELLINGTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old was allegedly busted with multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines following a search of his Town of Ellington residence. New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute on Waterman Road back on Friday, November 25 where it was alleged 30-year-old...
ELLINGTON, NY
YourErie

Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges

Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
EDINBORO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA

