Turnto10.com
Rhode Island served temporary restraining order over homeless encampment at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state of Rhode Island was served a temporary restraining order Thursday night over a homeless encampment outside the State House. The state earlier this week set a deadline of 9 a.m. Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds. It's not clear...
ABC6.com
Judge sees applicants for license restoration, Elorza to be in attendance
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio will consider waiving the fines for three drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. The Drivers License Restoration Program is managed by OpenDoors, the Amos House, the Rhode Island Center for...
Turnto10.com
ACLU of Rhode Island settles lawsuit over political signs with Pawtucket
(WJAR) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced on Tuesday a settlement with the city of Pawtucket that will put a hold on an ordinance that limited the time a person could display a political sign. The ACLU of Rhode Island filed a lawsuit that challenged...
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Providence residents on path to getting driver’s licenses restored
Two local drivers had a big name in their corner as they got their licenses restored after facing hardships.
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
Turnto10.com
'Suspicious person' accused of trespassing in Brown University residence hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Brown University's Department of Public Safety said a person accused of trespassing in a residence hall was arrested over the weekend. Students told NBC 10 News that the intruder was found inside a female dorm room at Wayland House on Brown Street. “All within one...
Newport woman gets 2 months for stealing $74K in benefits from veteran
Lisa Heino, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds.
ABC6.com
‘I’m so thankful, I cried’: Judge waves fines for drivers with suspended licenses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio waived the fines for two drivers with suspended licenses, who applied to be seen through the Drivers License Restoration Program, Tuesday morning. One of the applicants was Noelle Pierce, a mother of four who hasn’t had a license in 16 years....
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.
This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
whatsupnewp.com
Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft
The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap
Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Treated sewer sludge removed from Rehoboth property
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds of truckloads of treated sewer sludge have now been removed from a wetland property in Rehoboth, as state regulators stepped in. The sludge is now on a site in Raynham, where state regulators had previously ordered the material removed from. The NBC10 I-Team reported...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls students meet British students who retrieved their trans-Atlantic boat
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Students of Tiptoe Primary School in England in possession of the boat launched by their counterparts in Central Falls eight months ago met for the first time over Zoom on Thursday. Organizers from the University of Rhode Island fielded questions and made the trans-Atlantic...
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
