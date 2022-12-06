Read full article on original website
Margaret Council accepts letter of resignation from Mayor Jeff Wilson, announces vacancy for mayor position
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MARGARET – The Margaret City Council accepted a letter of resignation from Mayor Jeff Wilson at the regular council meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022. City Clerk Teja McIntyre said that she received the letter after returning from a conference. “Another employee received this resignation on 11/30/2022,” City Clerk […]
Irondale City Council discusses redistricting, new fire facility at meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune IRONDALE – During a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 6, the Irondale City Council authorized the purchase of a property for a new fire station and training facility. The property is located at 2101 John Rogers Drive in Birmingham and will be purchased for $300,000. Fire Chief Josh McDaniel said […]
wbrc.com
‘The people need answers’: Leeds councilman questions city expenses
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, Dec. 5, a Leeds City Councilman posed pointed questions during a packed meeting about how the city spent tens of thousands of tax dollars. The questions circle back to two real estate transactions. The first property in question is the building where the...
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds
Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham approves spending plan for more than $40 million of ARPA funds
The City of Birmingham announced Wednesday it has approved a new plan to spend some funds from the city's American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. After a recommendation from Mayor Randall Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council approved the spending plan for more than...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor, police chief to discuss 'jail transition' with personnel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the condition of the Birmingham City Jail is so bad that city officials are now negotiating a deal to move some, if not all of the inmates in the city jail to the Jefferson County Jail. "On paper, I think it is...
Planning commission approves site plans
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
Even as credits, refunds, and improved engagement temper billing fury, BWWB’s racial disconnect must be addressed
This is an opinion column. The water (works) is disconnected. Disconnected from itself. Disconnected from so many of its 200,000 customers. And in the not-too-distant future, most likely disconnected from collecting sewer fees for Jefferson County. Last Wednesday was the first meeting of the Birmingham Water Works Board in 14...
altoday.com
Personnel update: Kay Ivey appoints Matthew Casey to D.A. and Patrick Turner to Bibb County coroner
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she has appointed Matthew Casey to serve as district attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit. Additionally, Patrick Turner was appointed to serve as Bibb County coroner. Both appointments are effective immediately. Casey will fill the position vacated by Jill Lee. Casey won the...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham May Transfer Inmates Out of City Jail; Sheriff Not Aware
The City of Birmingham is considering the future of its municipal jail and no timetable has been set when and if inmates would be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, city officials said Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mark Pettway, who oversees the county jail, said he’s not aware of the plans to transfer.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools planning to open pre-K center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools future is bright and school officials plan to invest those leaders of tomorrow. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says the district is planning to open a pre-kindergarten center next year. This is part of expansion plan to get more students enrolled in pre-K. Sullivan...
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
wbrc.com
PARCA says a consolidated jail in Jefferson County could save you money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re digging deeper into recent talk of consolidating the Birmingham Jail, and some say doing that would save you money. The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) did a study a while back on a metro jail in Jefferson County. The PARCA study said...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
wbrc.com
Shelby County new zoning district for medical cannabis facilities
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County wants your input on having medical cannabis facilities in portions of the county. The Shelby County Commission recently approved a resolution for the creation of a new zoning district which allows for public involvement on where these facilities can be set up. County...
Birmingham schools plan $1 million for conflict resolution, $7 million for pre-K center projects
Birmingham school officials are intent on improving the perception of the district, they said, after announcing million-dollar investments in pre-K and violence prevention, as well as some key improvements in academic performance. “A significant number of our students come from communities that have suffered from generations of denied opportunity. And...
wvtm13.com
Irondale plans to enter agreement to help fix Interstate 20 lights
IRONDALE, Ala. — A new plan will be in place soon to get lights back on Interstate 20 in Irondale. The Ir0ndale City Council Tuesday evening consented on a lighting agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) regarding about 190 poles and lights along I-20 from the Old Leeds Road exit to and including the I-459 interchange.
