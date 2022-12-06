Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis sustainability advocates: Shopping local is going green
The holidays are a time of mass consumerism. But sustainability advocates believe shopping small can make all the difference to the economy, the arts world and the environment. Corvallis’ 3rd Thursday is all about supporting local businesses and artists. The event merges the Corvallis Arts Walk with the Corvallis...
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
Sea of Lights at the Oregon Coast Aquarium
This season, the Oregon Coast Aquarium invites families to experience the wonder of the Sea of Lights. The Sea of Lights features more than 30 million LED lights illuminating the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, 2022.
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sparrow is a young, energetic dog who is super smart and eager to please!. Sparrow is a one-year-old brown lab and retriever mix who is currently being taken care of by a foster parent. Greenhill Humane Society says Sparrow loves romping around the yard, and would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. He’s also super snuggly, and loves sleeping in bed with his foster parents and hopping up on their couch. Sparrow is a well-rounded dog that will shine in his new home with a little patience and love.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon property, 'a nasty mess,' will get county cleanup
Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance. The house on a corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon is a bit of an odd case: No one owns it. “Linn County does not want...
beachconnection.net
Photos of Depoe Bay Can Reveal Things About Oregon Coast Sciences, Obscurities
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's no doubt Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast is one entrancing place to photograph, especially if you know the place well. With no sandy beach, people often skip over it except as a stopover for great grub, other travel supplies, or maybe a moment of stretching the legs then moving on. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: wildfire smoke from Russia makes it all the way over here one year, causing sunsets like this for a few days)
Dec. 7 public safety round-up
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's log, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log Nov. 17 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Dayton Avenue, Church Street, Trestle View Court, Oak Leaf Street, Graystone Drive in Dundee, Villa Road, College Street, Edgewood Court, Libra Stret, Everest Road, Laurel Drive, Williams Street, Mountainview Drive and 11th Street in Dundee. TVF&R personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area of Trinity Lane and North Valley Road. Nov. 18 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Hancock Street,...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2022
1:09 a.m. – Caller reported a customer claiming that someone had stolen and cashed in lottery tickets, 1200 block of Long St. Loss of value: $120. 5:10 a.m. – Caller reported a truck repeatedly parking in front of her house, 600 block of Oak Terrace. An officer responded and contacted a male who was parked legally and sleeping in his vehicle. Daniel Joseph Ledgerwood II, 29, was cited and released on a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.
kptv.com
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
hh-today.com
A chance to learn something, destroyed!
For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
kykn.com
Two-Vehicle Collision Leaves One Deceased
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 4:10 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State ST and Hawthorne AV NE which left one of the drivers deceased. The preliminary investigation by the Traffic Team determined the driver of a...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany sweeps girls wrestling duals
West Albany swept a pair of girls wrestling duals Wednesday at McNary High School in Keizer. Ariana Martinez (115/120 pounds), Nadia Edmiston (125) and Maci Pearson (145) all pinned both of their opponents for the Bulldogs, who defeated Hillsboro 48-36 and McNary 54-28. Marlee Putney (110), Taylor Lumpkin (115), Aubrey...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Raiders, Bulldogs sweep swimming meets
Nathan Hall, Andrew Hanson and Vivi Criscione each won two events and competed on two winning relays Tuesday to lead Crescent Valley swimming to a sweep of South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet. Hall won the boys 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 9.13 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.69) and...
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
