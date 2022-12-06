Read full article on original website
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
blavity.com
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.
A sign on the property of the Colorado Springs based far-right ‘Christian’ organization ‘Focus on the Family’ was defaced with graffiti reading “blood is on your hands” and “five lives taken”.
Pennsylvania state Senate to put progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on trial
Krasner has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers,...
Washington Examiner
The rate of black homicide victims has returned to 1990s levels
The gun murder rate of black victims has risen back to 1990s levels. But if you are waiting on Black Lives Matter or establishment media to sound an alarm over this, don’t hold your breath. The surge in homicides hit black communities hardest, with data showing that there were...
