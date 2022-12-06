Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
KMPH.com
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
Driver and passenger arrested after stolen car was found in Central Fresno
Investigators say the driver of the stolen car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before running on foot to escape police.
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
Two die following collision with freight truck in Fresno County, CHP says
A man and a woman in their early 20s are dead following a collision with a freight truck in Fresno County.
Man found with semi-truck full of stolen merchandise in Fresno County, CHP says
Investigators say over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from Best Buy was found inside the semi-truck.
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
goldrushcam.com
Woman Arrested on Several Firearm Charges After Fresno Police Stop Vehicle for Speeding in a Residential Area
December 9, 2022 - Wednesday night, Northeast DST officers were patrolling the area of Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and multiple occupants were contacted. During the investigation, officers developed reasonable...
KMPH.com
69-year-old driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 41
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead following a traffic collision in Fresno County. CHP Fresno responded to the area of Hwy 41 and Mountain View Ave. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles were found severely damaged by the crash. Officers learned a 69-year-old driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a Range Rover.
KMPH.com
Rancher charged with 44 felony charges after dozens of animals found malnourished
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A rancher has been charged with 44 felony counts of animal cruelty in Tulare County. 51-year-old Cesar Flores was arrested on Tuesday after deputies were called out to a property in Lindsay and found dozens of malnourished animals. A total of 48 horses, 13 cows,...
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies identified, court docs reveal more about suspect
Court documents from a previous arrest are also revealing new details about the suspect.
Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Identify Man and Woman Found Deceased in a Madera Home in Possible Murder-Suicide
December 7, 2022 - The investigation into the murder/suicide incident on December 6, 2022, at a residence in the 33000 block of Avenue 12 in Madera remains ongoing. The decedents have been identified as Monty Bounds, 60, and Julie Bounds, 58. The pair had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths.
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
KMPH.com
Wanted man needs to be identified for stealing clothes in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect who they say stole clothes from a local business. According to Madera Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into the business and stole about $700 in merchandise. The name...
1 injured after being hit by vehicle in Selma, police say
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian suffered significant injuries following a traffic collision in Selma on Thursday, according to police. Officers say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m., near the intersection of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. They determined the female pedestrian sustained significant injuries and […]
Gruesome details revealed in preliminary hearing for man, girlfriend accused of murdering roommate
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl stabbed her boyfriend's roommate to death in Fresno.
Comments / 0