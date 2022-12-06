ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

69-year-old driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 41

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead following a traffic collision in Fresno County. CHP Fresno responded to the area of Hwy 41 and Mountain View Ave. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, two vehicles were found severely damaged by the crash. Officers learned a 69-year-old driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a Range Rover.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 injured after being hit by vehicle in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian suffered significant injuries following a traffic collision in Selma on Thursday, according to police. Officers say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m., near the intersection of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. They determined the female pedestrian sustained significant injuries and […]
SELMA, CA

