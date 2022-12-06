ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project

Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ

The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

County approves school district land swap

After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions. Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city

Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children

The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
