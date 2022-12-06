Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.

