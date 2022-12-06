Read full article on original website
Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project
Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
Kyle City Council approves $1M contract for skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park
Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231-1301 W. Center St., Kyle, will soon have a new skate park as part of its amenities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council awarded a $1 million contract to SPA Skateparks, an Austin-based skate park contractor, Dec. 6 for the design and construction of a skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park.
Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ
The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Cap Metro continues planning for transit-oriented development around Austin
Capital Metro's headquarters is now located at East Fifth Street and North Pleasant Valley Road. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As planning around the Project Connect transit system's rollout in Austin continues, Capital Metro is eyeing an expansion of its transit-oriented development strategy to house more people along future rail and bus routes.
Hospitals in Round Rock, Pflugerville expanding to meet growing local need
Ground broke on the $53.1 million St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion Nov. 8. A pair of large-scale medical center expansions at St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health facilities in Round Rock are planned over the next two years. An expansion at St. David’s...
Pflugerville, Hutto road projects to add connectivity amid rapid growth
One major improvement project in Hutto involves substantial upgrades to North FM 1660 and Hwy. 79. (Courtesy city of Hutto) As populations and physical boundaries in Pflugerville and Hutto quickly expand and grow, city leaders are working on several immediate transportation projects and planning to address long-term growth. Between road...
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Bell repairs mark latest upkeep on Williamson County's 111-year-old historic courthouse
The dome of the Williamson County Courthouse was lit green from Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans. (Courtesy Williamson County) Several years had passed since anybody heard the bell toll at the historic Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, it rang once again.
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin
Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
lhindependent.com
County approves school district land swap
After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions. Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools...
Cedar Park, Leander area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
(Graphic by Community Impact staff) Local animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April Peiffer, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter program coordinator, said in July, the shelter reached...
Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city
Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park, officials responding
The Cedar Park Police Department said it was responding to a fatal crash in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard.
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children
The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
‘Something is off here': Officials review value of voter-sanctioned Austin parkland swap
The Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Central Maintenance Complex is located next to Oracle's headquarters campus. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional context on the city's appraisal process. Last fall, Austin voters overwhelmingly gave the city permission to trade away 9 acres of land...
