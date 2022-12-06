ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Washington Street has reopened after house fire is extinguished, says IFD

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Washington Street, just off West Buffalo Street in Ithaca’s west end, at about 8:30am Tuesday. The street has reopened to traffic after the fire was “quickly extinguished,” with no injuries reported, the Ithaca Fire Department says.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins Health Department Searches for Dog After Bite

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for public assistance in locating a dog that bit a person on Friday, December 2nd, at the Ithaca Dog Park, near Treman State Park in Ithaca. The department is looking to rule out a rabies infection from the dog. The dog has been...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
wxhc.com

Community Vaccine Clinic & Present Wrapping Drive Today

Access to Independence of Cortland County and the Family Health Network are holding a community vaccine clinic today beginning at 3pm until 4:30pm in the parking lot across from the Access to Independence at 26 N. Main St. in the City of Cortland. The Family Health Network will have their...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park

Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4

During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
PAINTED POST, NY
whcuradio.com

Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed

An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy