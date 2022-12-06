Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
14850.com
Washington Street has reopened after house fire is extinguished, says IFD
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Washington Street, just off West Buffalo Street in Ithaca’s west end, at about 8:30am Tuesday. The street has reopened to traffic after the fire was “quickly extinguished,” with no injuries reported, the Ithaca Fire Department says.
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
wxhc.com
Tompkins Health Department Searches for Dog After Bite
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for public assistance in locating a dog that bit a person on Friday, December 2nd, at the Ithaca Dog Park, near Treman State Park in Ithaca. The department is looking to rule out a rabies infection from the dog. The dog has been...
Brandywine was briefly closed due to police activity
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, NY-363, also known as the Brandywine Highway, was closed briefly in both directions due to police activity.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
wxhc.com
Community Vaccine Clinic & Present Wrapping Drive Today
Access to Independence of Cortland County and the Family Health Network are holding a community vaccine clinic today beginning at 3pm until 4:30pm in the parking lot across from the Access to Independence at 26 N. Main St. in the City of Cortland. The Family Health Network will have their...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
wxhc.com
Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park
Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
whcuradio.com
Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
Woman Surrenders After Hour Standoff in Downtown Binghamton
Police called out a SWAT team after an armed woman barricaded herself inside an apartment in downtown Binghamton. Witnesses had reported seeing a person pointing a handgun in the air near the downtown YWCA building at Hawley and Exchange streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officers outside a building...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
whcuradio.com
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
iheart.com
Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed
An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
Comments / 0