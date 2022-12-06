ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Hill, PA

Sharon Hill Youth Football Team Beats Odds, Heads to Nationals

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmvlo_0jZ3l6XJ00
The undefeated Sharon Hill RamblersPhoto byRomeo Rivello

The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers are making Delaware County history with three regional championship wins in the last month, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

An upcoming national tournament trip didn’t look possible last summer when the 13-and-under team couldn’t find a full lineup. They only had eight players at practice.

 “[The coaches] were looking at each other like, man, this isn’t our season,” said coach Romeo Rivello. “But we said, ‘We’re still gonna do what we’ve got to do,’ and slowly but surely, they started trickling in, and formed a team that’s just elite.”

The Ramblers grew to a small but mighty 17 players. That means no downtime for the 12- and 13-year-olds who have dual roles on offense and defense. 

The small size is actually an advantage.

“Everybody knows what to do in each position, we’re fluent,” said eighth-grade running back and linebacker Mike “Salt” DeMarco.

On Dec. 1, the team headed to the American Youth Football national championship in Kissimmee, Fla., the first time a Sharon Hill team secured a spot in the competition through game wins.

Brackets were announced Friday. The team competes this week for the championship title.

Read more about the undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire

The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

The UPenn female swim team is actually female again

The University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational swim meet occurred last week, and it was quite a different scene than it had been a year ago. Seven collegiate swim teams, male and female, competed against each other in the annual NCAA swim meet. But unlike a year ago, there weren’t any men competing as women.
AKRON, OH
FOX43.com

High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces Aliquippa in Class 4A state title game rematch

YORK, Pa. — At least Bishop McDevitt's coaching staff won't have to search too hard for game film of its upcoming opponent in the PIAA Class 4A championship game. The Crusaders are back in the state high school football final for the second year in a row -- and for the second straight season, their opponent in the title game will be western Pennsylvania superpower Aliquippa.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
DELCO.Today

Archbishop Carroll Students Create Mosaic for Turnpike Plaza

Three high school girls from Archbishop John Carroll High School paint leaves for a mosaic scenePhoto byArchbishop John Carroll High School. The Valley Forge Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a new mosaic scene on display starting in early 2023 designed by students from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor participating in the Art Sparks program, reports Catholic Philly.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
aroundambler.com

13 Wissahickon High School seniors sign to play college athletics

Thirteen Wissahickon High School seniors took part in a recent College Signing Day recognition ceremony. Below are the students, their sport, and the college or university they will be attending in the fall. Isabella Fisher: Crew, Temple University. Sage Stelzer: Soccer, University of Pittsburgh. Margo Kasenchar: Soccer, Ithaca College. Sophia...
AMBLER, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy