Sharon Hill Youth Football Team Beats Odds, Heads to Nationals

The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers Photo by Romeo Rivello

The undefeated Sharon Hill Ramblers are making Delaware County history with three regional championship wins in the last month, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

An upcoming national tournament trip didn’t look possible last summer when the 13-and-under team couldn’t find a full lineup. They only had eight players at practice.

“[The coaches] were looking at each other like, man, this isn’t our season,” said coach Romeo Rivello. “But we said, ‘We’re still gonna do what we’ve got to do,’ and slowly but surely, they started trickling in, and formed a team that’s just elite.”

The Ramblers grew to a small but mighty 17 players. That means no downtime for the 12- and 13-year-olds who have dual roles on offense and defense.

The small size is actually an advantage.

“Everybody knows what to do in each position, we’re fluent,” said eighth-grade running back and linebacker Mike “Salt” DeMarco.

On Dec. 1, the team headed to the American Youth Football national championship in Kissimmee, Fla., the first time a Sharon Hill team secured a spot in the competition through game wins.

Brackets were announced Friday. The team competes this week for the championship title.