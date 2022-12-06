ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner

For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration

Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing

After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
MOLINE, IL
B100

Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!

We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store

UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank

A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
CORALVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
B100

B100

