Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
City of Iowa City offers suggestions for those leaving town for winter break/vacation
The city of Iowa City is offering tips for those leaving the area for winter break or vacation:. Vehicles parked on the street must be moved every 48-hours to avoid a citation. If you plan to be out of town for more than two days, move your vehicle off the street. Vehicles that do not move face ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.
KWQC
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 4