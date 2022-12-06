ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

What's the outlook for Livingston County wrestling teams in 2022-23?

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVIfs_0jZ3krJo00

Brighton

► Last season: 23-5, 7-0 KLAA West (1st place), 2nd in KLAA tournament, district champion

Top returners: Easton Hardesty, 132, Soph.; Colin Jewell, 132-138, Jr.; Jackson Johnson, 126, Soph.; Zak Knapp, 157, Jr.; Sabrina Nauss, 170, Jr.; Travis Richardson, 150-157, Sr.; Nathan Stark, 165, Soph.

Outlook: With a talented young roster, Brighton could be a year away from making a serious run at the state level. The Bulldogs, ranked seventh in Division 1, will likely have to get through a tough regional against No. 9 Holt to advance to the team finals. Holt has eliminated the Bulldogs in regionals the past two years. Brighton forfeited three weight classes to Holt last season. The Bulldogs return three boys all-staters in Richardson, Jewell and Knapp. Nauss is a two-time state girls champion whose availability in the boys lineup is to be determined. Johnson and Stark were state qualifiers as freshmen. Vaughn Tarbet, slated to compete at 120, is one of the top freshmen in the state. Brighton, which could have three or four freshmen in its lineup, will open with an assembly dual Wednesday at Division 2 powerhouse Lowell.

► Coach Shawn Scott: “The goal is to get to team states this year. Holt is a very good competitor. They’re in our team regional. We’ve got to get through them. That’s going to be a fun dual. That will be a very close dual. Keeping people healthy will be a big key. Last year, we had a couple injuries. Keeping kids healthy and just managing their weights and being overall sound this year is going to be the biggest key to our success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27amEz_0jZ3krJo00

Fowlerville

► Last season: 18-11, T-6th in CAAC tournament, district champion

Top returners: Levi Baker, 120, Soph.; Margaret Buurma, 125-130, Soph.; Dalton Daniel, 132, Sr.; Drake Dinning, 144, Soph.; Richard Davis, 190, Jr.

► Outlook: Fowlerville looks to build on its first district championship since 2013 and first regional final appearance since 2009. The Gladiators have a returning all-stater in Baker, who was fifth at 112 in Division 2, a state qualifier in Daniel and a girls state champion in Buurma. The Gladiators have a roster of 45 wrestlers, including 12 who were regularly in the varsity lineup last season and 18 freshmen. Junior Gaylord transfer Benny Blyveis is a regional qualifier who is ranked No. 12 at 157.

► Coach Dan Coon: “It’s good to have those types of numbers in the room again. I’m bringing out some old drills I haven’t used in a long time that involve numbers. The kids get different partners and athletic types and body types. That’s an advantage for us at this point. We’ve got a couple real good kids on the team who just went out and recruited. I’m not in the school system. The football coaches helped us out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kq8i9_0jZ3krJo00

Hartland

► Last season: 29-2, 6-1 KLAA West (2nd place); district and regional champion

► Top returners: Vinnie Abbey, 157, Jr.; Brayden Bobo, 171, Sr.; Gabe Cappellano, 150, Sr.; Michael Cappellano, 132, Jr.; Vincent Cox, 285, Sr.; Easton Culver, 126, Soph.; Jake Gillespie, 113, Jr.; Chase Kern, 215, Sr.; Nick Rochowiak, 165, Sr.; Liam Wiitanen, 138, Sr.

► Outlook: Hartland will have a great team. That could be said of any team the Eagles put on the mat over the last two decades, so it’s not exactly a revelation Just how great they can be is the question. Hartland has reached the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, losing to Detroit Catholic Central. The Eagles aspire to break the stranglehold C.C. and Davison have held on Division 1 since Hartland won the state title in 2016. Hartland has the potential to do just that, returning five wrestlers who placed in the top six in Division 1. Vinnie Abbey, Gabe Cappellano and Brayden Bobo had fourth-place finishes at Ford Field, while Chase Kern and Nick Rochowiak placed sixth. Hartland has state-ranked wrestlers in 12 of 14 weight classes, including freshmen Bodie Abbey (No. 6 at 106) and Dallas Korponic (No. 16 at 120). Hartland will get an immediate litmus test in an assembly dual at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Catholic Central.

► Coach Kyle Summerfield: “Our schedule, we loaded it up. We wrestle everybody that’s ranked in Divisions 1 through 4 in the top three. We’re ranked third in Division 1 behind Davison and C.C. and 39th in the country. We went around throughout the summer and wrestled on the national scene. We knocked off a lot of teams who are ranked in the country. We’re trying to climb, not only in the state, but in the country now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QuvX_0jZ3krJo00

Howell

► Last season: 22-14, 5-2 KLAA West (3rd place), 5th in KLAA tournament

► Top returners: Drake Blazevski, 144, Sr.; Brady Butcher, 157-165, Sr.; Zac Egan, 150, Sr.; Brynn Green, 165, Sr.; Jake Lynn, 126, Jr.; Nik Korroch, 138, Sr.; Will Stewart, 157-165, Jr.; Dru Taylor, 157-165, Sr.

► Outlook: Howell beat every other team in the KLAA West last season except for state-ranked neighbors Brighton and Hartland. The Highlanders’ process of building toward being competitive with the top teams gets a boost this season with 45 wrestlers on the roster, led by a freshman class of 18. Howell’s depth will come in the 138 through 165 weight classes. Green is a three-time state placer on the girls side and is a team captain.

► Coach Quinn Guernsey: “It’s the biggest room we’ve had since I’ve been at Howell. There’s definitely a different mood in the room. The freshmen are eager and willing to try things. They are not wrestling passive at all. The juniors and seniors have a real good mentality of making each other better by pushing each other every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHKLT_0jZ3krJo00

Pinckney

Last season: 3-14, T-6th SEC tournament

► Top returners: Drake Hurley, 157, Jr.; Cooper Podhola, 106, Soph.; Levi Podhola, 132, Jr.; Brady Raymond, 175-190, Sr.; Eli Smith, 165, Jr.

► Outlook: Pinckney graduated three of its four state qualifiers from a team that didn’t have enough healthy wrestlers to compete for dual victories after midseason. The Pirates also lost regional qualifier Sean O’Keefe in a transfer to Brighton. While most of the top-end talent is gone, Pinckney should be able to fill every weight class except 215. Raymond is ranked No. 9 in Division 2 at 175 after qualifying for the state tournament and going 34-6 last season. Hurley was a regional qualifier last season.

Coach Kelly Rickert: “To be quite honest, when I took over the role in October, looking at what we had coming back and coming up from middle school, I was thinking this would be very much an individual team this year. Watching how the new guys and freshmen are stepping up in practice, I’m getting excited. We might compete in duals this year.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: What's the outlook for Livingston County wrestling teams in 2022-23?

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Pioneer baseball standout Sean Knorr headed to Division I level

After spending the past season at Kellogg Community College, Sean Knorr is headed to the Division I ranks. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout committed to play for Central Michigan University following a successful season with KCC last spring. The 6-foot-5 right-hander went 6-2 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.42 earned run average last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Stanton Ramil “locked in” with Michigan State football despite outside interest

Michigan State football currently has one of the top 30 recruiting classes in the country and it’s standing at just 12 deep head into early signing day in a couple of weeks. It’s not a huge class, but it’s telling that it’s still a top-30 group despite having only a dozen commits while other schools are over 20. Michigan State does have one of the better average star ratings in the 2023 cycle and it would put it in the top 20.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State freshman enters transfer portal

Michigan State football is up to five entries into the transfer portal since its 2022 season ended, as freshman defensive end Chase Carter announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Monday. "I want to thank Coach Tucker, the coaching staff and the entire Michigan State family for embracing...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PINCKNEY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline

“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
CHELSEA, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy