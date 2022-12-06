Read full article on original website
Irvine City Councilman Resigns for a Week To Skirt Term Limit Rules
Irvine Councilman Larry Agran resigned last night with just a week left on his term, giving him exactly one week off the dais in a move he says will let him run for another four years on the city council. Agran is one of the longest serving city council members...
scvnews.com
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
That’s a Wrap: Orange County’s Election Results Are Finalized. Who Won?
The final results are now in for who won last month’s election in Orange County, after nearly 1 million local residents cast ballots. The election – which saw 55% of voters turn out – saw a series of key wins for both Democrats and Republicans who will be deciding on billions of dollars in spending.
Will Santa Ana Shed Its 1989 Anti-Cruising Ordinance?
Santa Ana residents are pushing to cruise lowriders in town without fear of citation, and for officials to rethink the city’s largely unenforced but controversial ban. Yet most City Council members don’t seem to be on board with a full-on repeal. For some Chicano households, a classic car...
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
Hernández and Tran: Orange County Deserves a Fair and Impartial OIR Director, Robert Faigin is Not It
Under a veil of secrecy and without any public input, the Orange County Board of Supervisors (BOS) has appointed a new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR), and he’s the former attorney for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. We strongly believe that Robert Faigin will...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
Westminster Brings Back $500 Car Subsidy for Vehicles Bought in the City
Eligible Westminster residents who buy a car from qualifying dealerships in town can get a $500 rebate from the city starting in April, a program that city officials say would encourage people to shop locally. City Councilmembers approved renewing the subsidy by a 4-1 vote at a late October meeting,...
Will Orange County Change With Democrats’ New Majority on the Board of Supervisors?
Orange County residents are about to see something that hasn’t happened in nearly 50 years. Starting in January, Democrats will have a majority on the powerful county Board of Supervisors – which decides nearly $9 billion in annual spending on local regional services like law enforcement, public health, social services and myriad other priorities like libraries.
Orange County Board of Supervisors declares racism a public health crisis
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has officially declared racism a public health crisis.
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47
A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Another COVID Wave Hits Orange County Ahead of Holidays
Orange County is facing another winter COVID-19 wave as positivity rates have steadily increased and hospitalizations tripled throughout November. “I think it will be worse than the little wave we had in the summertime,” said Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine public health expert and epidemiologist. In a Wednesday phone...
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Nearly a month after Election Day, the results are final. Some winners emerged after defeating incumbents by just a few dozen votes.
pasadenanow.com
Three New City Landmark Designation To Be Considered Monday
The Pasadena City Council will be considering three potential landmark designations in its meeting on Monday. These potential landmarks include a single-family residence at 781 S. Grand Ave., the Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 1118 N. Allen Ave., and the James L. Lee Residence at 673 South Los Robles Ave.
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
OC Supervisors Consider Declaring Systemic Racism and Inequity a Public Health Crisis
Orange County’s Republican-led Board of Supervisors is considering declaring a public health crisis over systemic racism and inequality. The proposed resolution, up for approval Tuesday, says “systemic racism” and inequities are key drivers of discrimination and harm to people’s physical and emotional health. “Racism, with its...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
