Santa Ana, CA

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Will Santa Ana Shed Its 1989 Anti-Cruising Ordinance?

Santa Ana residents are pushing to cruise lowriders in town without fear of citation, and for officials to rethink the city’s largely unenforced but controversial ban. Yet most City Council members don’t seem to be on board with a full-on repeal. For some Chicano households, a classic car...
SANTA ANA, CA
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Will Orange County Change With Democrats’ New Majority on the Board of Supervisors?

Orange County residents are about to see something that hasn’t happened in nearly 50 years. Starting in January, Democrats will have a majority on the powerful county Board of Supervisors – which decides nearly $9 billion in annual spending on local regional services like law enforcement, public health, social services and myriad other priorities like libraries.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made

A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Another COVID Wave Hits Orange County Ahead of Holidays

Orange County is facing another winter COVID-19 wave as positivity rates have steadily increased and hospitalizations tripled throughout November. “I think it will be worse than the little wave we had in the summertime,” said Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine public health expert and epidemiologist. In a Wednesday phone...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Three New City Landmark Designation To Be Considered Monday

The Pasadena City Council will be considering three potential landmark designations in its meeting on Monday. These potential landmarks include a single-family residence at 781 S. Grand Ave., the Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 1118 N. Allen Ave., and the James L. Lee Residence at 673 South Los Robles Ave.
PASADENA, CA
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
