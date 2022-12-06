Read full article on original website
Statewide Thruway Tolls Expected to Increase in 2024
Yesterday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the beginning of a toll adjustment process for the state thruway system. The board states the adjustment will “create a responsible, state financial plan and ensure the Authority can meet its future capital and infrastructure needs.”. It will...
Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park
Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
Sheriff Arrest Cortlandville Man After House Break-In
On Sunday, December 4th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported burglary. Through an investigation by the officer’s, it was found that 37 year old Michael A. Grossi of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered the residence where he then damaged numerous items inside the house and stole property from the residence before leaving the scene.
