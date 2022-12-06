Read full article on original website
laceyone
2d ago
Irvine has been in the news lately for crime . You never hear about that city in the news . But lately it has been bad
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OC’s Top Elected Officials Declare Systemic Racism and Inequity a Public Health Crisis
Orange County’s elected Board of Supervisors formally declared Tuesday that systemic racism and inequality are driving a public health crisis in local communities. “Racism, with its resultant social and health inequities, is a public health crisis affecting our entire society,” states the declaration, put forward by Republican Supervisor Andrew Do and his Democrat colleague Doug Chaffee.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘We owe it to the voters to get it right’: Holstege’s team to examine final vote count showing her losing by 85, determine next steps
A month after Election Day came and went, all votes are finally counted in the race for the State Assembly’s 47th District. They show Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege fell .06% short. Driving the news: Assembly District 47 is comprised of portions of both Riverside and San Bernardino...
Irvine City Councilman Resigns for a Week To Skirt Term Limit Rules
Irvine Councilman Larry Agran resigned last night with just a week left on his term, giving him exactly one week off the dais in a move he says will let him run for another four years on the city council. Agran is one of the longest serving city council members...
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
That’s a Wrap: Orange County’s Election Results Are Finalized. Who Won?
The final results are now in for who won last month’s election in Orange County, after nearly 1 million local residents cast ballots. The election – which saw 55% of voters turn out – saw a series of key wins for both Democrats and Republicans who will be deciding on billions of dollars in spending.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder certifies final results of 2022 General Election
Santa Clarita Valley residents will see mostly familiar faces with a few new ones to get acquainted with as their local, state and federal representatives after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the final results for the 2022 General Election Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward. Supervisor Karen...
Laist.com
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
Orange County Board of Supervisors declares racism a public health crisis
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has officially declared racism a public health crisis.
Tentative Ruling Grants Gascón Recall Supporters Greater Access to Voter Records
Judge James Chalfant wants the registrar to work with the recall backers to ensure they complete their review by March 31. The issue is back in his court today.
Meet Your New Santa Ana City Council
With election results certified, Santa Ana’s likely in for another two years of a pro-rent control City Council majority that’s not supported by the city’s police union. That’s despite the union spending nearly $1 million across three different committees in digital ads, mailers and polling for certain candidates in local elections that include others outside Santa Ana’s.
Anaheim Inaugurates Two Reformist, Two Resort-Backed City Councilmembers Following FBI Corruption Probe
Anaheim this week swore-in two resort-backed city council members and two reformers – a dynamic not seen since the city was headed up by former Mayor Tom Tait in 2016. Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony marked the first time a woman has been elected mayor of Orange County’s largest city.
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC Supervisors Consider Declaring Systemic Racism and Inequity a Public Health Crisis
Orange County’s Republican-led Board of Supervisors is considering declaring a public health crisis over systemic racism and inequality. The proposed resolution, up for approval Tuesday, says “systemic racism” and inequities are key drivers of discrimination and harm to people’s physical and emotional health. “Racism, with its...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials
In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
Laguna Niguel City Council Approves Controversial Condo Project Below Former Landslide
Laguna Niguel City Councilmembers narrowly approved construction of nearly two dozen condos on the site of a former landslide on Monday, with both the dais and residents split on the potential safety issues of the project. The council’s discussion started last month after nearly a decade of planning from the...
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
Another COVID Wave Hits Orange County Ahead of Holidays
Orange County is facing another winter COVID-19 wave as positivity rates have steadily increased and hospitalizations tripled throughout November. “I think it will be worse than the little wave we had in the summertime,” said Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine public health expert and epidemiologist. In a Wednesday phone...
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas to receive salary, benefits again as he faces corruption trial
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to reinstate salary and benefits for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had those items revoked in 2021 after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 6