ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 6

laceyone
2d ago

Irvine has been in the news lately for crime . You never hear about that city in the news . But lately it has been bad

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

OC’s Top Elected Officials Declare Systemic Racism and Inequity a Public Health Crisis

Orange County’s elected Board of Supervisors formally declared Tuesday that systemic racism and inequality are driving a public health crisis in local communities. “Racism, with its resultant social and health inequities, is a public health crisis affecting our entire society,” states the declaration, put forward by Republican Supervisor Andrew Do and his Democrat colleague Doug Chaffee.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

‘We owe it to the voters to get it right’: Holstege’s team to examine final vote count showing her losing by 85, determine next steps

A month after Election Day came and went, all votes are finally counted in the race for the State Assembly’s 47th District. They show Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege fell .06% short. Driving the news: Assembly District 47 is comprised of portions of both Riverside and San Bernardino...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward. Supervisor Karen...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Laist.com

2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Meet Your New Santa Ana City Council

With election results certified, Santa Ana’s likely in for another two years of a pro-rent control City Council majority that’s not supported by the city’s police union. That’s despite the union spending nearly $1 million across three different committees in digital ads, mailers and polling for certain candidates in local elections that include others outside Santa Ana’s.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks.   "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign

LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Another COVID Wave Hits Orange County Ahead of Holidays

Orange County is facing another winter COVID-19 wave as positivity rates have steadily increased and hospitalizations tripled throughout November. “I think it will be worse than the little wave we had in the summertime,” said Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine public health expert and epidemiologist. In a Wednesday phone...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy