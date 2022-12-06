Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico early next week
KRQE News 13
Rain and snow arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below.
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
San Angelo LIVE!
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
Canine flu surge in Texas: What to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
crossroadstoday.com
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
Social Security Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents
money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea County Sheriff faces removal from judicial evaluation board after appearing in rival party political ad
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton is facing removal from the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission after he appeared in a TV ad with Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ad, Ronchetti is standing alongside four New Mexico sheriffs, one of those being Helton, and criticized Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Pet Bears In The Texas Panhandle Have A Unique, Strange History
It's interesting just how much history there is in the Texas panhandle. You name it, and somehow the Texas panhandle is going to be involved somewhere along the way. From outlaws and the wild west, to outer space and bears. Yes, bears. In fact, bears have a very unique relationship...
