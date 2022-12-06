Read full article on original website
Josh Allen to help eliminate over $10 million of debt in Buffalo, Wyoming, California
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is teaming up with public benefit corporation ForgiveCo to help forgive over $10 million in debt for people in Buffalo, Wyoming, and his hometown of California’s Central Valley. “For average Americans across the country, debt relief is on its way,” ForgiveCo said in a release. According to […]
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills fans donating to Von Miller's foundation after announcement of season-ending injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again raising money in support of a good cause. The Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. In response, Bills fans have begun...
NESN
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
NESN
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Video: Von Miller Sends Message To Bills Mafia After Undergoing Surgery
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills received crushing news Wednesday, as a surgical procedure found the star linebacker to have an ACL tear. Head coach Sean McDermott promptly confirmed Miller's season was over. Demoralizing as the news is for Miller and Bills personnel, the news is crushing for fans ...
NESN
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
WKBW-TV
Sign marks where midfield of the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.
NESN
Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill stars in video trolling Bill Belichick, Patriots
Bill Belichick usually isn't on the butt end of jokes, especially from active NFL players. But Tyreek Hill apparently didn't get the memo. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver teamed up with TikTok creator Thaddboii to produce a video that takes a direct shot at Belichick and the New England Patriots for their history of drafting and recruiting wide receivers.
NBC Sports
How much patience will Robert Kraft have for regressing Patriots?
Not long ago, the thought of Robert Kraft moving on from Bill Belichick was asinine. As arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, Belichick appeared to have a lifetime pass with the New England Patriots given all he's done for the organization. Suddenly, that scenario doesn't seem all that...
NBC Sports
Next Pats: What are the odds Bill O’Brien is running the offense next year?
The New England Patriots offense is struggling, to say the least. Last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills was one of the low points of the 2022 NFL season for that group. New England's offense tallied just 242 total yards, went 3-of-12 on third down and scored only one touchdown in that 24-10 loss.
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick has had a head-scratching week defending his offense
Sometimes Bill Belichick's media approach leads to that which he seemingly would like to avoid: drawn-out storylines. That's what has happened this week as questions about his offensive coaching staff have persisted in a variety of settings. During an interview with WEEI on Monday, he said it was too late in the year to make "dramatic" changes to the offensive operation.
Mike Florio outlines how the Patriots could part ways with Belichick
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio recently theorized on Tom Curran’s Patriots podcast about how the Krafts could part ways with Bill Belichick if the team continues to flounder.
Mike Greenberg Incensed by Mere Suggestion That Tom Brady Would Return to Patriots
Mike Greenberg could not believe what he was hearing.
Bills release video of flag at new stadium 50 yard line
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills did one more thing on Thursday to get fans excited about the new stadium. On Thursday, they released a video on Twitter that a flag has been placed where the 50 yard line will be at the new stadium, which is set to open in 2026. The flag […]
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: Things We Know This Week
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ― Charles Dickens.
