Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Bill Belichick usually isn't on the butt end of jokes, especially from active NFL players. But Tyreek Hill apparently didn't get the memo. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver teamed up with TikTok creator Thaddboii to produce a video that takes a direct shot at Belichick and the New England Patriots for their history of drafting and recruiting wide receivers.
Not long ago, the thought of Robert Kraft moving on from Bill Belichick was asinine. As arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, Belichick appeared to have a lifetime pass with the New England Patriots given all he's done for the organization. Suddenly, that scenario doesn't seem all that...
Sometimes Bill Belichick's media approach leads to that which he seemingly would like to avoid: drawn-out storylines. That's what has happened this week as questions about his offensive coaching staff have persisted in a variety of settings. During an interview with WEEI on Monday, he said it was too late in the year to make "dramatic" changes to the offensive operation.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ― Charles Dickens.
