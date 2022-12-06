ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO