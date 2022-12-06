Read full article on original website
Related
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/8)
Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for stealing/shop lifting. Joshua Brian Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for forgery of checks and possession of a controlled substance. Terri Lynn Elliott of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/30/2022 for possession of a controlled...
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
Camdenton man arrested after suspected DWI death
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton man was arrested on Dec. 5 and formally charged with three charges of driving while intoxicated, one ended in the death of another. According to court documents, Miles David Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Missouri Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County when he was involved […]
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect
Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 7, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Investigators from the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora. The residence is in the 30000 block of Highway M. During the search of the residence, two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and methamphetamine were recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe. Friedley is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges of two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (possessed by a convicted felon), four counts of Manufacturing an Explosive Device, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
KMZU
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday
A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
KMZU
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
kjluradio.com
California man accused of dumping body in Benton County 24 years ago heads to trial next fall
A trial date is set for a California-state man accused of dumping a dead body in Benton County more than 20 years ago. Timothy Stephenson, of Danville, California, was arrested last year after new DNA evidence was submitted, linking him to the murder. He’s charged with second-degree murder. It was earlier today when a Benton County judge scheduled Stephenson for a jury trial to begin September 25, 2023.
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
