AZFamily
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
KGUN 9
Video shows Phoenix police officer repeatedly hitting man in arrest, PD responds
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officials say they are still gathering more information and evidence from an incident where an officer was seen repeatedly hitting a man at a Circle K gas station. That man was taken to a hospital with injuries from the incident, according to police. Video obtained...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in downtown Phoenix over parking spot fight, witnesses say
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. Ricardo Martinez, 39, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. Martinez later died at the hospital from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash
Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The unidentified victim died at the scene. Investigators say the driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
KTAR.com
Child dies after getting hit by car while walking to school in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A child died Thursday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school with his father, authorities said. The pedestrians apparently were crossing 27th Avenue mid-block, south of Camelback Road, when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said. The child died after being taken...
AZFamily
Suspect who was shot by officers in west Phoenix released from hospital, booked into jail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was shot by Phoenix police officers after alleged threats with a knife last weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. John Torp, 53, is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident last Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
Argument leads to fatal shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man has died following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
AZFamily
Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a child has died after he and his father were struck by an SUV Thursday morning. Officers were called to the collision in the area of 27th Avenue and Pierson Street, just south of Camelback Road, around 7 a.m. A man was reportedly walking his son to school when they were hit crossing the street.
ABC 15 News
Two teens killed in Surprise crash, two others hospitalized
SURPRISE, AZ — Two teenagers are dead after a crash in Surprise Wednesday evening. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. near Bullard Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say a car with four teenagers inside had crashed into a tree east of the roadway. Several of the people in the car were trapped during the impact.
AZFamily
Reward offered for info on suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 55-year-old man in Phoenix late last month. At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Benson Franklin was crossing Baseline Road when he was hit...
ABC 15 News
Two people taken into custody after police investigation, rescue near I-10 and University Dr
Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after falling down a cliff near I-10 and University Drive Tuesday night. Phoenix and Tempe fire officials say they found a vehicle that had fallen 200 feet down a ravine. No information was given on the condition of the person rescued.
Man dead after shooting in downtown Phoenix area
Just after 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, south of Roosevelt Street, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing girlfriend inside her west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Over a week after a woman was shot and killed inside her home in west Phoenix, officers tracked down the man suspected in her murder. Officers say her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jesse James Moreno, was arrested on Wednesday night at a home in Buckeye. On Nov....
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect who fled Old Town Scottsdale traffic stop, hit pedestrian
PHOENIX — A suspect who fled a weekend traffic stop in Old Town Scottsdale and collided with a pedestrian was arrested Monday, authorities said. Nelious E. Horsley III, 29, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Surprise
Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 5...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase ends in car driving off 200-foot embankment into Salt River bottom
PHOENIX - A man was rescued near I-10 and the Salt River after he drove off the freeway and down a 200-foot embankment into the river bottom Tuesday night, Phoenix fire officials said. Crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a...
AZFamily
Mesa police asking for information after boots repair shop owner found dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a boots repair shop owner was killed inside his Mesa business on Tuesday. Officers say they found the owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, dead inside Lamb’s Boot Repair near Main and Central streets. Mesa police...
KTAR.com
Stolen car suspects crash, end up 200 feet down ravine after chase in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Tempe police took two people into custody after a car chase that came to an end 200 feet down a Phoenix ravine Tuesday night. The Tempe Police Department said the pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. when officers were investigating a vehicle believed to be stolen. Two people...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
