Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The unidentified victim died at the scene. Investigators say the driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Child dies after getting hit by car while walking to school in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child died Thursday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school with his father, authorities said. The pedestrians apparently were crossing 27th Avenue mid-block, south of Camelback Road, when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said. The child died after being taken...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Argument leads to fatal shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man has died following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening. The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street. According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a child has died after he and his father were struck by an SUV Thursday morning. Officers were called to the collision in the area of 27th Avenue and Pierson Street, just south of Camelback Road, around 7 a.m. A man was reportedly walking his son to school when they were hit crossing the street.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two teens killed in Surprise crash, two others hospitalized

SURPRISE, AZ — Two teenagers are dead after a crash in Surprise Wednesday evening. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. near Bullard Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say a car with four teenagers inside had crashed into a tree east of the roadway. Several of the people in the car were trapped during the impact.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing girlfriend inside her west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Over a week after a woman was shot and killed inside her home in west Phoenix, officers tracked down the man suspected in her murder. Officers say her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jesse James Moreno, was arrested on Wednesday night at a home in Buckeye. On Nov....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect who fled Old Town Scottsdale traffic stop, hit pedestrian

PHOENIX — A suspect who fled a weekend traffic stop in Old Town Scottsdale and collided with a pedestrian was arrested Monday, authorities said. Nelious E. Horsley III, 29, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Surprise

Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 5...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
MESA, AZ

