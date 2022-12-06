(December 7, 2022) Johnny Gill has had quite a career, both as a solo artist and as a member of New Edition. And from all accounts, he's a good guy too. If there is one thing JG is not usually called, it is "bad." But that's the title he takes in the humorous new holiday song taken from the BET+ original RomCom movie, A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, about a relationship therapist who is trying to save her own marriage. The soundtrack featured a collection of songs by modern R&B singers.

