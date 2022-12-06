Read full article on original website
First Listen: Flo Kwassi battles the "Monsters"
(December 7, 2022) French Canadian artist Flo Kwassi said that her three track EP, Monsters, was both confessional and therapeutic. The project allowed Kwassi, the daughter of a French-Canadian mother and Ivorian father, to confront some of her personal monsters. The EP, as well as the title track and accompanying video featured in this First Listen, became the vehicle for Kwassi to begin the process of conquering her fears, acknowledging her addictions and eventually conquer them.
First Listen: Ava Cherry "Shines So Bright" on return
(December 7, 2022) Although she recorded a handful of solo albums during the 1980s and ‘90s replete with soulful fare, Ava Cherry remains most recognized as a standout backing vocalist for David Bowie on his groundbreaking Young Americans album and several tours. She also found success as both a model and session singer for the likes of Luther Vandross and Paul Young and released her memoirs earlier this year.
First Listen: Johnny Gill is a "Bad Santa" in sexy new song
(December 7, 2022) Johnny Gill has had quite a career, both as a solo artist and as a member of New Edition. And from all accounts, he's a good guy too. If there is one thing JG is not usually called, it is "bad." But that's the title he takes in the humorous new holiday song taken from the BET+ original RomCom movie, A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, about a relationship therapist who is trying to save her own marriage. The soundtrack featured a collection of songs by modern R&B singers.
Classic Pleasure album "Joyous" coming to vinyl again after 45 years
Los Angeles, CA (December 8, 2022)─Jazz Dispensary proudly announces the latest release in its acclaimed Top Shelf series, Pleasure’s long out-of-print classic Joyous. Produced by Wayne Henderson (The Jazz Crusaders), the 1977 album delivers instant party vibes, thanks to a lively blend of soul, funk, disco, and jazz. As with every title in the album-centric Top Shelf series—which reissues the highest-quality, hand-picked rarities (all culled from Craft Recordings’ vaults)—Joyous has been cut from the original analog tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed on audiophile-quality 180-gram vinyl at RTI. The LP is housed in a tip-on jacket, featuring faithfully reproduced original designs. Returning to vinyl for the first time since its original release, Joyous is out January 6th and available to pre-order beginning today (12/1) exclusively at JazzDispensary.com.
Cherronda G delivers a "Happy Holidays" musical treat
One of the California Bay Area’s popular vocalists, Cherronda G. has established her own star, including performances at the legendary jazz club Yoshi’s in Oakland and opening for R&B and soul heavy hitters such as Chante Moore. For her accomplishments on the stage, Cherronda earned three Bay Area Music Awards.
Anita Baker hints that new music coming in January
(December 8, 2022) After too long with no news, we’ve been inundated lately with great developments from one of our all-time favorite singers, Miss Anita Baker. A few weeks ago, Ms. Baker announced her upcoming 2023 tour, with Babyface accompanying her. And now, she’s teasing brand new music that may be coming soon, and that she may be debuting it on television. She posted a new heading on her Twitter account this morning:
Kent Records to open vaults with 40+ reissues
(December 6, 2022) To celebrate an amazing 40 years of Kent Records releases under the watchful eye of Master Soul Curator Ady Croasdell, aided and abetted by Messrs Tony Rounce, Dean Rudland and Alec Palao, Ace Records will launch an exclusive digital campaign starting the 2nd of December to commemorate 40 years since the first Kent compilation “For Dancers Only” hit the record shops of 1982 with resounding success.
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
See the Winners! 2022 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards
(December 5, 2022, 8:00pm EST) The time is here! After months of preparations and ballots going out to thousands of SoulTrackers, we're happy to annouce the winners of the 2022 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, the world's leading awards dedicated to independent soul music. Many thanks to you, SoulTrackers, for participating and voting for your favorites.
