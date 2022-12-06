Read full article on original website
UGA earns reaffirmation of SACSCOC accreditation
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
Boons, Ferguson-Noel elected to National Academy of Inventors
They are the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. University of Georgia professors Naola Ferguson-Noel and Geert-Jan Boons have been elected Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, becoming the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. NAI Fellows must demonstrate a “highly...
CAES businesses honored among 2023 Bulldog 100
Two University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) alumni businesses were included in the 2023 Bulldog 100, a list that celebrates the 100 fastest-growing organizations owned or operated by UGA alumni. Those selected by the UGA Alumni Association for the annual list embody the best of UGA...
UGA Commencement set for Dec. 16
The University of Georgia will welcome its newest alumni on Dec. 16 as 1,681 undergraduates and 1,521 graduate students—a total of 3,202—have met requirements to participate in the university’s fall Commencement ceremonies. The undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Chris Womack, chairman, president...
Four experts to present obesity-related research at symposium
Athens, Ga. – The third annual UGA Obesity Initiative Research Symposium, featuring oral and poster presentations and four keynote speakers, will be held at the Richard B. Russell Building Special Collections Libraries on Feb. 10, 2023. Following a welcome from Jamie Cooper, director of the UGA Obesity Initiative and...
College to recognize fall 2022 graduates at convocation
The College of Family and Consumer Sciences will recognize the Class of 2022 at its fall convocation on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education. Michaela McSwain, a human development and family science major, is the recipient of the college’s Bill and June Flatt Academic Achievement Award as the First Honor Graduate, given to students who complete their baccalaureate degree with an overall grade point average of 4.0.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
UGA welcomes legislators for Biennial Institute
The event has been a recognized tradition on the state political calendar since 1958. The 33rd Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators wrapped up on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a luncheon at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel in Athens featuring remarks by Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones.
Georgia reportedly loses defensive lineman, former 4-star recruit, to transfer portal
Transfer portal announcements have been coming at a record clip so far this week. And it looks like Wednesday will be another busy day on the transfer front. In the SEC, news broke Wednesday morning that Georgia reserve defensive lineman Bill Norton would be leaving the program to enter the portal.
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
CAES graduates to be celebrated at Dec. 16 convocation
As fall semester draws to an end, the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will welcome the newest group of Bulldogs into the CAES alumni family. Family and friends are invited to attend the CAES Convocation ceremony on Dec. 16 in the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall at...
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett wins, players opt out and more
Georgia football has had a busy 24 hours as the Dawgs rack up awards, learn more about their Peach Bowl opponent, and add another recruit to the 2023 class. Monday proved to be a big day for guys named Stetson Bennett, and we’re not talking about making the All-SEC list.
2023 Bulldog 100
The University of Georgia Alumni Association released the 2023 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing alumni operated or owned businesses. The Franklin College congratulates our 25 alumni honorees and their 20 businesses celebrated on this year's list:. This year, businesses represented 10 U.S. states and two countries, with...
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
The 108th Interfraternity Council Vice President of Risk Management, Austin Crispo
Austin Crispo is a third-year student from Marietta, GA pursuing a degree in Management Information Systems with an emphasis on data analytics. Upon graduation, Austin plans on going into technology consulting. Prior to becoming the VP of Risk Management, Austin was a member of the IFC Clerk Program and served as the Recruitment chair for Pi Kappa Phi. Outside of Greek Life, Austin is a member of the Society of Management Information Systems, volunteers at ESP, and is a bartender for City Bar. Besides serving the IFC the best he can, Austin enjoys looking for new places to eat, listening to all kinds of music, and cheering on the dawgs every Saturday.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
Atlanta school board approves name for new Midtown elementary campus
The Atlanta Board of Education chose a new name for the former Inman Middle School building.
