Austin Crispo is a third-year student from Marietta, GA pursuing a degree in Management Information Systems with an emphasis on data analytics. Upon graduation, Austin plans on going into technology consulting. Prior to becoming the VP of Risk Management, Austin was a member of the IFC Clerk Program and served as the Recruitment chair for Pi Kappa Phi. Outside of Greek Life, Austin is a member of the Society of Management Information Systems, volunteers at ESP, and is a bartender for City Bar. Besides serving the IFC the best he can, Austin enjoys looking for new places to eat, listening to all kinds of music, and cheering on the dawgs every Saturday.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO