ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uga.edu

UGA earns reaffirmation of SACSCOC accreditation

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Boons, Ferguson-Noel elected to National Academy of Inventors

They are the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. University of Georgia professors Naola Ferguson-Noel and Geert-Jan Boons have been elected Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, becoming the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. NAI Fellows must demonstrate a “highly...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

CAES businesses honored among 2023 Bulldog 100

Two University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) alumni businesses were included in the 2023 Bulldog 100, a list that celebrates the 100 fastest-growing organizations owned or operated by UGA alumni. Those selected by the UGA Alumni Association for the annual list embody the best of UGA...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA Commencement set for Dec. 16

The University of Georgia will welcome its newest alumni on Dec. 16 as 1,681 undergraduates and 1,521 graduate students—a total of 3,202—have met requirements to participate in the university’s fall Commencement ceremonies. The undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Chris Womack, chairman, president...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Four experts to present obesity-related research at symposium

Athens, Ga. – The third annual UGA Obesity Initiative Research Symposium, featuring oral and poster presentations and four keynote speakers, will be held at the Richard B. Russell Building Special Collections Libraries on Feb. 10, 2023. Following a welcome from Jamie Cooper, director of the UGA Obesity Initiative and...
uga.edu

College to recognize fall 2022 graduates at convocation

The College of Family and Consumer Sciences will recognize the Class of 2022 at its fall convocation on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education. Michaela McSwain, a human development and family science major, is the recipient of the college’s Bill and June Flatt Academic Achievement Award as the First Honor Graduate, given to students who complete their baccalaureate degree with an overall grade point average of 4.0.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA welcomes legislators for Biennial Institute

The event has been a recognized tradition on the state political calendar since 1958. The 33rd Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators wrapped up on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a luncheon at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel in Athens featuring remarks by Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones.
ATHENS, GA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA
uga.edu

CAES graduates to be celebrated at Dec. 16 convocation

As fall semester draws to an end, the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will welcome the newest group of Bulldogs into the CAES alumni family. Family and friends are invited to attend the CAES Convocation ceremony on Dec. 16 in the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall at...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

2023 Bulldog 100

The University of Georgia Alumni Association released the 2023 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing alumni operated or owned businesses. The Franklin College congratulates our 25 alumni honorees and their 20 businesses celebrated on this year's list:. This year, businesses represented 10 U.S. states and two countries, with...
ATHENS, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught

When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

The 108th Interfraternity Council Vice President of Risk Management, Austin Crispo

Austin Crispo is a third-year student from Marietta, GA pursuing a degree in Management Information Systems with an emphasis on data analytics. Upon graduation, Austin plans on going into technology consulting. Prior to becoming the VP of Risk Management, Austin was a member of the IFC Clerk Program and served as the Recruitment chair for Pi Kappa Phi. Outside of Greek Life, Austin is a member of the Society of Management Information Systems, volunteers at ESP, and is a bartender for City Bar. Besides serving the IFC the best he can, Austin enjoys looking for new places to eat, listening to all kinds of music, and cheering on the dawgs every Saturday.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy