Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are one of Hollywood's strongest couples, despite their relationship starting as an affair when they were both married to other people.
Talking With Tami
Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Reveal Their Expecting On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Thursday, December 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress, director and entrepreneur Keshia Knight Pulliam, who rose to stardom on “The Cosby Show,” was joined by her husband Brad James to announce publicly for the first time that they are expecting their first child together! Knight Pulliam showed off her baby bump to the Tam Fam for the first time, opening up to Tamron about how much this pregnancy means to her and her family in the wake of previous miscarriages. The couple spoke candidly about their relationship and family life, with James hilariously recounting he and Keisha’s first meeting and flirtation on set. See the clip inside…
Quinta Brunson Gushes About Her Husband Not Trying To ‘Dim’ Her Light
Quinta Brunson spoke about her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on ‘OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson.’
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant
Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's...
Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman
The Academy Award nominee and husband Dave Galafassi said the decision followed a "substantial period of separation."
Amy Robach’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her ‘Melrose Place’ Star Spouse & Their Marriage
Amy Robach is a co-anchor on Good Morning America and has even appeared on the Today Show, as well as 20/20. She’s is married to Andrew Shue. Prior to Andrew, Amy was married to writer Tim McIntosh. In 2021, Amy and Andrew co-authored a children’s book titled Better Together!...
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
WATCH: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa with Their New Spouses in First Trailer for 2 New HGTV Shows
Hall's spinoff Christina in the Country and and El Moussa's new series The Flipping El Moussas will both debut in 2023 Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are getting new solo HGTV shows — and PEOPLE has a first look at both! Christina will star in Christina in the Country with her new husband Josh Hall, and Tarek will appear alongside his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flipping El Moussas. Christina and Tarek, who split in 2017 but continued to co-star together for 10 seasons of their hit...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs
It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
Harry & Meg branded ‘irrelevant’ & ‘very troubled couple’, as pair face call to have titles stripped after Netflix doc
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle were branded "utterly irrelevant" by a government minister last night - and faced a call to have their royal titles removed. Harry has been accused of attacking vital institutions in Britain during the controversial documentary, which touches on alleged racism and bigotry in the royal family.
Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis, 3, Is Too Cute In Plaid Suit For Guest Appearance On ‘The Talk’
Bring your son to work day! Amanda Kloots‘ 3-year-old son Elvis made a very special appearance on the Friday, December 2 episode of The Talk, where his famous mom welcomed some of her co-stars from her new Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. In the video from Amanda’s Instagram post, the mother-son duo adorably held hands as they walked out on stage together. Amanda was dressed in a red dress, while Elvis wore a red plaid suit with a matching hat. “Today on @thetalkcbs – the cast of Fit For Christmas including my favorite cast member, Elvis Cordero!” Amanda wrote in her caption.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Marriage Is a Fairytale! See His Quotes About Finding Lasting Love
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are so happy they found each other. The couple, who wed in 2018, are still over the moon about their marriage and their roles as parents to their adorable son, Parker James. The home design expert’s sweet quotes about love will make you melt!
WPRI
Hot Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids
A special look at what kids will want under the tree this year. Learn how a busy mother of three chooses the best toys & tech. Hot holiday gifts for kids with tech expert Cassie Slane. For anyone having a difficult time choosing gifts for kids, learn what a. super...
Tim Allen Offers Condolences After Kirstie Alley’s Sudden Death
Kirstie Alley passed away this week at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer. Her children confirmed the sad news with a statement that read, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
