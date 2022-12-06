ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
Talking With Tami

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Reveal Their Expecting On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Thursday, December 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress, director and entrepreneur Keshia Knight Pulliam, who rose to stardom on “The Cosby Show,” was joined by her husband Brad James to announce publicly for the first time that they are expecting their first child together! Knight Pulliam showed off her baby bump to the Tam Fam for the first time, opening up to Tamron about how much this pregnancy means to her and her family in the wake of previous miscarriages. The couple spoke candidly about their relationship and family life, with James hilariously recounting he and Keisha’s first meeting and flirtation on set. See the clip inside…
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
People

WATCH: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa with Their New Spouses in First Trailer for 2 New HGTV Shows

Hall's spinoff Christina in the Country and and El Moussa's new series The Flipping El Moussas will both debut in 2023 Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are getting new solo HGTV shows — and PEOPLE has a first look at both! Christina will star in Christina in the Country with her new husband Josh Hall, and Tarek will appear alongside his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flipping El Moussas. Christina and Tarek, who split in 2017 but continued to co-star together for 10 seasons of their hit...
POPSUGAR

"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs

It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
HollywoodLife

Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis, 3, Is Too Cute In Plaid Suit For Guest Appearance On ‘The Talk’

Bring your son to work day! Amanda Kloots‘ 3-year-old son Elvis made a very special appearance on the Friday, December 2 episode of The Talk, where his famous mom welcomed some of her co-stars from her new Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. In the video from Amanda’s Instagram post, the mother-son duo adorably held hands as they walked out on stage together. Amanda was dressed in a red dress, while Elvis wore a red plaid suit with a matching hat. “Today on @thetalkcbs – the cast of Fit For Christmas including my favorite cast member, Elvis Cordero!” Amanda wrote in her caption.
WPRI

Hot Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids

A special look at what kids will want under the tree this year. Learn how a busy mother of three chooses the best toys & tech. Hot holiday gifts for kids with tech expert Cassie Slane. For anyone having a difficult time choosing gifts for kids, learn what a. super...
DoYouRemember?

Tim Allen Offers Condolences After Kirstie Alley’s Sudden Death

Kirstie Alley passed away this week at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer. Her children confirmed the sad news with a statement that read, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

