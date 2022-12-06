Read full article on original website
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event
After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
Albuquerque restaurants where kids eat free or nearly free
Choosing an Albuquerque restaurant that offers FREE or discounted meals for kids is a fun and effective way to dine out without breaking the bank. Many restaurants offering free kids meals put restrictions on the deals. Many have age limits, the free meal must be from the kids menu and accompanied by an adult entree purchase, and not all restaurants participate in the deal. Call ahead to find out whether your local restaurant offers these family deals before you head out.
Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here
Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Enjoy a free walking tour of Bryant Park
New Yorkers love Bryant Park. If not for lounging on the green lawn to take in a summertime outdoor movie, then to weave in and out of those artisan shops during the holidays. But we may not know what the rich history of our beloved outdoor space entails. That’s where a guided walking tour comes in.
Check Out The Winter Institute For Junior High Students At College Of The Canyons This Upcoming January
If you have a child who is middle school age, have them come check out the Winter Institute at College of the Canyons this upcoming January!
Abuquerque’s indoor play spaces
Albuquerque has some great options when it comes to indoor play. Here are a few fun ideas to keep your children busy and active too. Urban Air: The multi-purpose entertainment venue has something for everyone. Experience dodgeball, the Sky rider an indoor playground, trampolines, a warrior course and indoor skydiving. Attractions vary by park and there may be limits based on height. It’s a fun destination for birthday parties, special events and family fun too. Visit Urban Air at Urban Air.
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Christmas Charcuterie Board
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Here’s how to make a festive Christmas Charcuterie Board using real food ingredients. Delight your friends and family with this delicious holiday snack spread that can be adapted for different food allergies if necessary.
No Bake Desserts: Coconut Ice Box Cake, Great For Any Family Celebration
Coconut Ice Box CakePhoto byStacie Vaughan/simplystacie.net. Icebox cakes are the easiest of all no bake desserts. Made by layering pudding and cool whip with either fruit, nuts, graham crackers or wafers. Then you just place it in the refrigerator until chilled.
triangletribune.com
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
goodmorningamerica.com
This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts to celebrate sparkle
Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Celebrate sparkle with savings on brands such as Sterling Forever, Mavala Switzerland and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Deal details:. 1. Use the links provided...
goodmorningamerica.com
Chef-approved gifts for the person who loves to cook
Do you have a foodie on your holiday list this year?. We tapped Chef George Duran to share his picks for gifts that are sure to be a hit. Scroll on to see Duran's shopping advice and check out all of his picks. What should you look for when purchasing...
Holiday snowball cookies
Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Children can video call Santa for free this Saturday
Welcome Break’s dial-a-Santa service returns for a second year following its successful debut in 2021, with the aim of helping those who want to take their children to see the big man but cannot afford to do so. New research carried out on behalf of one of the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area Operator, Welcome Break, shows that despite three in five parents believing it is important to take children to visit Santa, a third of parents cannot afford the ticket price due to the rising cost of living.
momcollective.com
DIY Bath Scrub – A fun handmade gift!
Make sure to make a batch of bath scrub this holiday season! Not just for you but for all your loved ones that deserve some pampering!. A handmade gift lets someone feel extra special because rather than giving a store-bought present, you chose to put your time creating something. Without a doubt, the person who will receive it will feel nothing but positive vibes.
psychologytoday.com
When There's No Going Home for the Holidays
Not all college students can go home, or even have homes to return to, when campuses close for breaks. Colleges should provide housing to vulnerable students with few barriers to access and opportunities for enrichment during breaks. All students, regardless of housing, may be at risk when cut off from...
