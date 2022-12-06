After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO