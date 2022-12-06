South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that it was up to the leading executives of his political party to decide his fate, Reuters reported. Ramaphosa's remarks come one day after his spokesperson said the embattled president would not resign. Speaking ahead of a meeting of his African National Congress (ANC) party, Ramaphosa said he would not take part in any ANC meetings, saying when a matter "affects a person personally that it should be discussed in their absence." "It is up to the National Executive Committee [of the ANC], to which I am accountable, to take whatever decision it deems fit," Ramaphosa added. A spokesperson for...

4 DAYS AGO