The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president
How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party. But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
South African president's future considered by ruling party
A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed.The meeting is expected to decide if Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign following a damning parliamentary report about the theft of large sums of dollars from his farm in 2020.The report was drafted by an independent panel appointed to probe allegations leveled by the country’s former intelligence head, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to cover up the theft of an estimated $4 million from his Phala Phala farm in...
Embattled South African president will not resign, says it is up to political party to decide fate
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that it was up to the leading executives of his political party to decide his fate, Reuters reported. Ramaphosa's remarks come one day after his spokesperson said the embattled president would not resign. Speaking ahead of a meeting of his African National Congress (ANC) party, Ramaphosa said he would not take part in any ANC meetings, saying when a matter "affects a person personally that it should be discussed in their absence." "It is up to the National Executive Committee [of the ANC], to which I am accountable, to take whatever decision it deems fit," Ramaphosa added. A spokesperson for...
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resists calls to resign
After days of speculation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to fight calls for his resignation despite a damning report that found he could have covered up the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars at his private game farm.
US News and World Report
Bid to Censure Ghana's Finance Minister Fails in Parliament
ACCRA (Reuters) - A bid to censure Ghana's embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed on Thursday when ruling party members walked out of parliament, depriving the opposition of the two-thirds majority it required to pass the motion. Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's main opposition party, accuse Ofori-Atta...
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
BBC
Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years
The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
The Jewish Press
Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
China has grown increasingly ostracized from much of the West, with the U.S. among its most vocal opponents. But now the U.K., which previously tread softly with China, has hinted that it will take a tougher stance too. In his first foreign policy speech on Monday since taking office, U.K....
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo...
Indian PM Modi's party heading for big win in his home state
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party on Thursday looked set to retain control in his home state of Gujarat following a record state legislature win, but it was trailing behind its rival Congress party in northern Himachal Pradesh state.The landslide win in Modi’s home state is expected to provide a big boost to the party ahead of national elections due in 2024. The BJP has not lost state assembly elections in the western industrial state since 1995. Modi was Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism...
PM Modi's party set for record win in India's Gujarat state election
AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.
Venezuela talks with opposition unlikely to resume this year
CARACAS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government and opposition politicians will likely not resume talks in Mexico this year, an official said on Thursday, as the government awaits progress on a humanitarian funds agreement reached with the opposition last month.
US News and World Report
EU Adds Eight People to Congolese Sanctions List
KINSHASA (Reuters) -The European Union has added eight individuals to its sanctions list relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday. It extended existing sanctions against ten people until December 2023. The restrictions include an asset freeze and...
Israel's Netanyahu needs one more party for coalition, may seek more time
JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu was still one partner short of a coalition to secure a parliamentary majority on Wednesday after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party signed up, with the deadline for forming a government looming.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei -statement
CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.
India’s ruling BJP set for landslide victory in Modi’s home state
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat where it has secured a record seventh term in power.The record win in Gujarat is a big boost to the BJP ahead of the national elections in 2024.The western state has been a BJP bastion since 1995, where Mr Modi himself remained chief minister for two terms before being elected as prime minister for the first time in 2014.The party secured a record 157 seats out of the total 182 in the state polls, as results were counted on Thursday.The results also...
