Phelps County, MO

kjluradio.com

Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
FULTON, MO
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed

A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect

Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
COLUMBIA, MO
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge

Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
CAMDENTON, MO
Boone County Sheriff's Office reaches out to recently laid-off employees of MBS

A Boone County employer is reaching out to employees who were recently laid off from a large Columbia-based company. MBS, a used textbook exchange company, announced earlier this week that it was laying off an unspecified number of workers. Now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out. The Sheriff’s Office announced it reached out to MBS to try to get employment information to the affected workers but wasn’t able to. However, on social media, the Sheriff’s Office announced that it has several openings for both uniformed and non-uniformed positions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation

A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
COLUMBIA, MO
Rolla woman sentenced to nine years for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl

A Rolla woman is sentenced to prison for selling a lethal dose of Fentanyl. Ashley Bunton pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance on Tuesday via an Alford plea. In exchange for her plea, charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder were dropped. Bunton was sentenced to nine years in prison.
ROLLA, MO
Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday

A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia man charged with stabbing homeless man six months ago

A Columbia man is charged with stabbing a homeless man more than six months ago. James Dillender, 54, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody Saturday and arraigned on Monday. Dillender is being held without bond and has a bond hearing set for December 14. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5.
COLUMBIA, MO
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together

Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen

The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
ASHLAND, MO
Two occupied vehicles hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting in Franklin County

Two occupied vehicles are hit by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a business in the 1000 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair Tuesday afternoon for a shots-fired incident. Several witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from a passing vehicle on Highway 30. Two occupied vehicles in the parking lot of the business, and the store front, were hit by bullets. Investigators are actively working the case.
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia teen pleads down in double homicide, awaits sentencing

A Columbia teen pleads down in a murder case involving two victims, including one child. Iseah Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Jackson will be sentenced December 12, 2022. The shootings occurred in...
COLUMBIA, MO

