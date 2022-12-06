Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.

