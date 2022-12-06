ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 & A23 5G receive the Android 13 update

Samsung last week released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A22 5G. The company has now rolled out the latest Android version to the 4G model as well. The update is also available to both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A23. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0...
9to5Mac

Apple Self Service Repair launches in UK, Germany, and six other countries

The Apple Self Service Repair program has now launched in eight more countries, following the initial US-only debut back in April. The program lets customers access repair manuals, purchase genuine Apple parts, and rent the tools needed to carry out DIY repairs …. Background. Apple had long sought to make...
9to5Mac

Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees

While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
TechRadar

Apple to allow Mac and iPhone owners in Europe to repair their own devices

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair scheme to Europe, including the UK. The Self Service Repair program has only been available in the US thus far (since April 2022), and it allows owners of Apple Macs and iPhones to order relevant parts to repair their device themselves (plus instructions, and necessary tools to complete the job).
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
9to5Mac

Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology

Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
Digital Trends

Top 10 fastest-charging smartphones in the world, ranked

It could be argued that the smartphone space has seen fairly low technological advancements in recent times, but there’s no doubt that the fast-charging feature on phones has drastically improved. Gone are the days when phones were put to charge overnight in order to be used during the day....
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed

Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
Vice

Ordinary People Are Smuggling Millions for Drug Dealers

Entering Heathrow in October 2020, Tara Hanlon, 30, checked her phone, fixed her hair and prepared to shift towards departures for the next flight out to Dubai. Those watching wouldn’t have noticed anything too unusual about the brunette, except perhaps for the five heavy-looking suitcases she pulled behind her.
Apple Insider

Apple saw modest iPad sales growth in battered China market

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PC shipments in China fell overall in quarter three of 2022 due to weak commercial demand, but Apple'siPad held firm in the tablet category. The newest analysis from Canalys examines PC shipments, which include...
9to5Mac

Hands-on: HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My compatibility [Video]

Hyper may be best known for their USB-C hubs and charging solutions for Apple devices, but now they’ve launched a backpack perfect for all your tech while on the go. The HyperPack Pro includes built-in Find My support to always keep track of your valuable gear and cable routing to ensure all your devices – from your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all the way down to your AirPods – will remained charged up while out and about.
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Variety

108 Media to Acquire Majority Stake in Piccadilly Pictures, Set Up APAC Division (EXCLUSIVE)

London and Singapore-based studio 108 Media is set to acquire a majority stake in U.K. film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures, Variety can reveal. Through its latest acquisition, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the Singapore-headquartered content investment fund will focus on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure. Leading the management and operational charge of both Piccadilly entities will be co-founders and long-time producers and financiers Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. Piccadilly Pictures and its associated businesses have raised and arranged approximately £150 million ($183 million) in the last decades through financing the entire...

