Android Headlines
Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 & A23 5G receive the Android 13 update
Samsung last week released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A22 5G. The company has now rolled out the latest Android version to the 4G model as well. The update is also available to both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A23. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0...
9to5Mac
Apple Self Service Repair launches in UK, Germany, and six other countries
The Apple Self Service Repair program has now launched in eight more countries, following the initial US-only debut back in April. The program lets customers access repair manuals, purchase genuine Apple parts, and rent the tools needed to carry out DIY repairs …. Background. Apple had long sought to make...
9to5Mac
Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees
While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
TechRadar
Apple to allow Mac and iPhone owners in Europe to repair their own devices
Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair scheme to Europe, including the UK. The Self Service Repair program has only been available in the US thus far (since April 2022), and it allows owners of Apple Macs and iPhones to order relevant parts to repair their device themselves (plus instructions, and necessary tools to complete the job).
9to5Mac
Apple Silicon made in America – explaining the conflicting reports [Comment]
Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday that TSCM Arizona plants would see Apple Silicon made in America. This appeared to contradict earlier reports that the US plants would always remain a step behind the most advanced chip tech TSMC uses in Taiwan. On the face of it, Cook’s statement would...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
Galaxy smartphones begin receiving the December 2022 update
Samsung has started pushing the December 2022 update for Galaxy phones, starting with the Galaxy S20 and A90 5G.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
9to5Mac
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
Digital Trends
Top 10 fastest-charging smartphones in the world, ranked
It could be argued that the smartphone space has seen fairly low technological advancements in recent times, but there’s no doubt that the fast-charging feature on phones has drastically improved. Gone are the days when phones were put to charge overnight in order to be used during the day....
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook introduces TSMC Arizona factory: ‘These chips can be proudly stamped Made in America’
As expected, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a visit to Arizona today, where he toured the upcoming TSMC semiconductor plant alongside President Joe Biden. During remarks at the event, Cook confirmed that TSMC will manufacture chips for Apple at this new TSMC plant, saying that the chips will be “proudly stamped ‘Made in America’.”
Apple Insider
Apple saw modest iPad sales growth in battered China market
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PC shipments in China fell overall in quarter three of 2022 due to weak commercial demand, but Apple'siPad held firm in the tablet category. The newest analysis from Canalys examines PC shipments, which include...
Hands-on: HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My compatibility [Video]
Hyper may be best known for their USB-C hubs and charging solutions for Apple devices, but now they’ve launched a backpack perfect for all your tech while on the go. The HyperPack Pro includes built-in Find My support to always keep track of your valuable gear and cable routing to ensure all your devices – from your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all the way down to your AirPods – will remained charged up while out and about.
9to5Mac
Microsoft mulls ‘super app’ for iPhone as it fails to outbid Google for default search deal
Microsoft wants to ramp up its mobile efforts with a new “super app” for iPhone that would combine a number of different features into a single app. According to The Information, Microsoft’s hope is that such an app would help it break further into mobile search, which is currently dominated by Apple and Google.
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down
Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
