'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Colorado housing prices will keep rising, but not as much
Economists, mortgage firms, banks and real estate companies are across the board on whether the historically tight U.S. housing market will reverse course in the next year.
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
Smucker’s Longmont facility core construction complete
Core construction of the Smucker’s facility expansion in Longmont is complete, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email Tuesday. Some interior installation and manufacturing construction needs finishing touches, but Smucker’s is already hiring a variety of roles — particularly technicians — for the expansion, Cirillo explained. When hiring is complete, the Longmont plant’s workforce will include more than 560 employees, he said.
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal
The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
New mom looking for remote work scammed on Indeed
A heads up if you're looking to earn some extra money during the holidays: Scammers are using trusted job search sites to target those needing part-time work.
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council votes to opt out of FAMLI insurance program
In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.
When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?
The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnston plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million
The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
