The Longmont Leader

Smucker’s Longmont facility core construction complete

Core construction of the Smucker’s facility expansion in Longmont is complete, company spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email Tuesday. Some interior installation and manufacturing construction needs finishing touches, but Smucker’s is already hiring a variety of roles — particularly technicians — for the expansion, Cirillo explained. When hiring is complete, the Longmont plant’s workforce will include more than 560 employees, he said.
LONGMONT, CO
David Heitz

Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal

The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business

"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield City Council votes to opt out of FAMLI insurance program

In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Brittany Anas

When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?

The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
DENVER, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Colorado

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
AURORA, CO

