Darby, PA

Trolley Modernization in Darby, Yeadon gets Boost From Federal Grant

 2 days ago

Photo byiseptaphilly.com

SEPTA is using a federal $300,000 grant to see how it can improve conditions and service of trolleys along Route 11 and 13 in Darby and Yeadon Boroughs, part of a trolley modernization project, writes Max Bennett for Patch.

The study will look at the nearly 3-mile corridor made up of the Darby Transportation Center, Yeadon Loop, and downtown Darby.

Stop consolidations, station design, street design, intermodal connections, flood mitigation, and electrical infrastructure will all be looked at.

There’s also the possibility of extending SEPTA’s Route 102 Trolley Line to the Darby Transportation Center.

The trolley modernization along one of the nation’s largest trolley networks calls for replacing the 40-year-old trolley fleet with ADA-accessible vehicles, modernizing stations, and street track infrastructure.

The improvements will make the trolley system fully accessible while improving capacity and reliability for transit-dependent communities and essential workers.

“As work on Trolley Modernization advances, we are grateful that this grant funding will allow SEPTA to study ways our service, and the improvements we are planning, will improve mobility options and promote connectivity and economic development in the vibrant communities we serve,”  said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards.

Read more about potential trolley upgrades in Yeadon, Darby, Sharon Hill and Collingdale at patch.com.

Delaware County, PA
