Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital

Photo by Fox 29 News

Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News.

Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.

“Just the couple of days he’s been here in the hospital, he’s walking with a walker now, but his gait almost looks natural,” says Sean Bonner, the man who brought Stashkiv to the U.S.

Bonner is a Haverford native who is the founder and CEO of The Guild Foundation, a nonprofit that helps members of the military learn how to succeed financially after the service.

He found out about Stashkiv’s injuries while in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission.

“Roman, being a young man with his whole life ahead of him, I knew there was something I had to do to help,” Bonner said.

Stashkiv’s rehabilitative care at Taylor is paid for by Crozer Health. Jack Lawall of Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics, donated the $30,000 prosthesis.

Roman has made great progress towards regaining his independence.

“He’s really thankful to all the people who helped,” said a translator.