ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU2yu_0jZ3iH3Q00
Photo byFox 29 News

Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News.

Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.

“Just the couple of days he’s been here in the hospital, he’s walking with a walker now, but his gait almost looks natural,” says Sean Bonner, the man who brought Stashkiv to the U.S.

Bonner is a Haverford native who is the founder and CEO of The Guild Foundation, a nonprofit that helps members of the military learn how to succeed financially after the service.

He found out about Stashkiv’s injuries while in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission.

“Roman, being a young man with his whole life ahead of him, I knew there was something I had to do to help,” Bonner said.

Stashkiv’s rehabilitative care at Taylor is paid for by Crozer Health. Jack Lawall of Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics, donated the $30,000 prosthesis.  

Roman has made great progress towards regaining his independence.

“He’s really thankful to all the people who helped,” said a translator.

Read more about Roman Stashkiv at  Fox 29 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy