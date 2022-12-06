Nurses at several hospitals come to terms, massive strike may be avoided

One by one, Twin Cities hospitals are coming to terms with the Minnesota Nurses Association to avert strikes that were scheduled to start on Sunday morning.

According to the Twin Cities Hospitals Group Tuesday morning, there are now tentative agreements with nurses who work at Children's, Methodist, North Memorial, and Fairview West.

Allina Hospitals say they now have agreements with nurses at Abbott Northwestern, United Saint Paul, and Mercy hospitals in both Coon Rapids and Fridley.

Earlier the MNA reached a tentative deal at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.

Union officials there have withdrawn a strike notice.

Negotiators at Fairview East reportedly are still at the bargaining table.

An official with the Minnesota Nurses Association says they are committed to getting contract agreements.

Nurses staged a three-day strike in September in hopes of re-starting negotiations.

They voted earlier this month to walk off the job again Sunday if deals weren't reach.

More than 15,000 nurses are affected by the contract talks.