5 Heart-Healthy Tips You Should be Following
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting men, women, and people of most ethnic groups. Healthy daily habits and lifestyle changes can protect your heart. Here are five tips that are good to follow at all stages of life. 1.) Mind Your Diet The benefits of healthy eating can add up over time and positively affect the heart. It's vital to consume a healthy, well-balanced diet filled with a variety of:
- Proteins: Seafood, meat, poultry, beans and nuts. Meat and poultry choices should be lean or low-fat. Select seafood options that contain healthy fatty acids.
- Fruits: Includes all fruits (e.g., fresh, frozen, canned, dried) or 100% fruit juice. Although, the amount of fruit consumed should come from whole fruit rather than juice.
- Vegetables: Incorporate any vegetable (e.g., raw, cooked, frozen, canned, dried) or 100% vegetable juice.
- Grains: Whole or refined grains. Whole-grain examples include oatmeal, brown rice and whole-wheat flour. Refined-grain examples are white flour, corn grits, white bread and white rice.
- Dairy: Milk, yogurt and cheese. Choose low-fat or fat-free dairy milk or yogurt.
Comments / 0