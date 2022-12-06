The Rundown: Cubs Coup Could Corner Shortstop Market, Ricketts ‘Mandates’ Big Spending, MLB Holds Draft Lottery Tonight

Read full article on original website
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Cubs’ wild Xander Bogaerts-Dansby Swanson scenario emerges at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in full gear now, with teams attempting to shake up their rosters for next year. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, have a truly insane scenario in mind for 2023. Their interest in the top shortstops on the market is well known. However, MLB.com reporter Mark...
Red-Sox-Turned-Cubs David Ross, Mike Napoli, Jon Lester Are Recruiting Xander Bogaerts to Chicago
The Cubs are getting some help from notable alumni in an attempt to sell Bogaerts on coming to Chicago.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend
Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
Report: Cubs Could Look to Mirror Rangers, Sign Two Free Agent Shortstops
The Chicago Cubs could look to make an even bigger splash than anyone anticipated, signing not one, but two, star free agent shortstops.
Report: Ricketts Gives Cubs Green Light After Productive Meeting With Correa
The Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa had a productive meeting on Monday. Soon after, it was reported owner Tom Ricketts had given president Jed Hoyer the green light to spend.
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Report: Former Cubs' Contreras Signs with Cardinals
Former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is reportedly staying in the National League Central.
Chicago Cubs could round out MLB free agency with All-Star shortstop
The Chicago Cubs have already made two big-time moves in MLB free agency, bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings
Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around
St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys
It's obvious the Twins want Correa and it'll take fishing in the ocean to get him. If they do get him, will they have reached their limit or will they keep fishing?
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
