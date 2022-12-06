Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says

Read full article on original website
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
Connecticut will erase thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions next year
More than 44,000 people convicted of cannabis possession are set to have their records fully or partially erased on January 1, when Connecticut’s new clean slate law takes effect. Connecticut’s clean slate law is part of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis last year. Under the new law, convictions...
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Capital Region hospitals, lawmakers raise alarm about staffing shortages during winter disease season
Lawmakers and health care officials are sounding the alarm about crises facing upstate hospitals. Upstate New York hospitals face a thorny problem: declining revenue exacerbated by staffing shortages and patient overflow. Lawmakers say New York faces being short 30,000 registered nurses by 2030. A survey by the non-profit Iroquois Healthcare...
More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding. The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals
Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
The largest class of New York Forest Rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress
The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
Hochul's State of the State speech will focus on housing and fighting illegal guns
In less than a month, Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address as a governor elected by the voters, and she’s already given some hints about what she will make a priority. Hochul gave a State of the State speech last year while she was...
How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?
New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King
The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
