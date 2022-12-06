Read full article on original website
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?
Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
States move to ban TikTok – could New Jersey join them?
TRENTON – While a handful of states have moved to ban TikTok from their employees’ computers and phones, New Jersey officials haven’t made a similar move but have had discussions about apps that pose potential security risks. Policies for the security of mobile devices for the state’s...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
New Jersey’s radical move to extremism (Opinion)
Abortion is not a subject that comes up often on the morning show. People tend to dig in on their opinions and it's nearly impossible to change minds, at least politically. As we approach the next few election cycles I get asked the question often about how will the issue be handled as Republicans are pushing and likely to retake the state senate and the governor's office in 2025.
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
This is how to plead not guilty and still spend your life in NJ prison
⚖ Criminal defendants can be found 'not guilty by reason of insanity'. ❗ This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card that many might believe it is. 👩⚖️ A New Jersey man has appealed his sentence because he faces a lifetime of treatment. For a person on trial,...
NJ plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Family of NJ native Brian Sicknick snubs GOP at Gold Medal ceremony
The mother of New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack, snubbed Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell during a ceremony presenting her son with the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroism in the very building he defended. Brian...
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
These are New Jersey’s priciest ZIP codes
Every year, a company called Property Shark ranks the most expensive ZIP codes in the country based on the median price of residential real estate transactions for the previous year. They then narrow it down to the 100 (actually 128 this year to account for ties) most expensive ZIP codes.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
