Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO
CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
Harper v. Moore sparks controversy in the Queen City
Local activists made their voices heard at a press conference in Uptown on Wednesday.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Stamey rejoining ERA Live Moore Real Estate
CHARLOTTE – ERA Live Moore Real Estate announced Broker and Realtor Zach Stamey is rejoining the company as an affiliated agent, continuing to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets. “I am so excited to have Zach Stamey back with the Cornelius Office,” said Barry...
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
Rock with hate speech thrown through NC daycare window
A rock thrown through a daycare window in north Charlotte Monday morning had a message containing hate speech attached to it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. A rock thrown through a daycare window in north Charlotte Monday morning had a message containing hate speech attached to it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte
Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
