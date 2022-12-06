The Model UN (MUN) classes are a great opportunity for students to truly immerse themselves into a world of debate, and oftentimes become experts in the policies and perspectives on certain foreign countries. Last weekend, on December 3, the MUN classes traveled to the University of New Haven (UNH) to participate in the ChargerMUN high school conference with several other schools. They boarded the bus bright and early at 8 a.m., and the conference began promptly at 9 a.m.

