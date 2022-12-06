Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.

2 DAYS AGO