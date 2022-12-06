Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
wegotthiscovered.com
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
Harry Styles fans horrified after singer hit in the eye by ‘skittle’ during live show
Harry Styles fans are furious at the concertgoer who apparently threw something on stage at the singer’s Los Angeles concert on Monday (14 November). According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old singer was hit directly in the eye by what appeared to be a Skittles sweet, a small, hard fruit-flavoured candy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke
Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.
wegotthiscovered.com
A scruffy looking nerf herder declares no sequel is better than the original, and ‘Star Wars’ fans are striking back
A very unpopular opinion is sparking a firestorm online, as sequel fans react to blasphemy against some of cinema’s greatest releases. Twitter user @catturd2 prompted passionate discourse when they blithely proclaimed that they’ve “never seen a sequel better than the original movie.” This sequel sacrilege quickly spurred online debate, as users flooded Twitter with the many wonderful follow-ups the cinematic world has experienced over the years.
Comments / 0