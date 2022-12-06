Read full article on original website
Thinking Of Starting A Newsletter? Avoid these Common Mistakes
More people than ever are choosing to get their news & entertainment via newsletter.Photo byPhoto by Brett Jordan on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’ve written a newsletter in various forms for almost three years. And while I don’t claim to be any kind of expert (sorry, there will not be a “masterclass”), I’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification To Prevent Minors From Accessing 'Experiences Meant For Adults'
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Bustle
Here’s What Is Means If You See “Instagram User” In Your DMs
So, you’ve been scrolling through your Instagram DMs. Maybe you’ve been reminiscing on the ghosts of DM slides past. Or, maybe you're trying to find that hilarious meme you sent a friend a few weeks back. Suddenly, you see it: An ominous default gray profile picture with the name “Instagram User.” When you click on their profile, you see “User not found” instead of a follow button. Is your DM inbox cursed?
Viral TikTok Exposes Uber Eats for Overcharging Customer by $57 for a Group Order
Any time you run into an issue with a company that made an error and refuses to correct it, a TikTok video may be a feasible solution. After TikTok user Alex Mutammara exposed Uber Eats for charging him an extra $57 for placing a group order, his video went viral and the company eventually gave him a refund.
Chicagoans weigh in on our hallmark quirks, from 'Dibs' to 'Yeah, no,'
A popular Reddit thread invited Chicago locals to share habits they’ve picked up on since living in the city. A response dominating the thread is the general kindness of Chicagoans, but “Dibs,” staring down oncoming traffic, and more were mentioned.
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
Gizmodo
Meta’s Cringey Avatars Are Finally Headed to WhatsApp
Meta has taken its (in)famous avatars out of the “metaverse” and has been dropping them into its social apps, hoping personalized cartoon versions of people will generate enough interest in the company’s flagging metaverse project. After adding them to Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the company has finally come for the “no gimmicks” WhatsApp.
Engadget
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
Engadget
Facebook Dating finally adds age verification
Meta will ask users to provide a proof of ID or a video selfie to confirm their age. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Three years after bringing , Meta is finally adding a way for users to verify their age. As it did when it began on Instagram this past summer, Meta is once again turning to a company called Yoti for help. If Facebook’s automated systems suspect a minor is trying to use Facebook Dating, the website will prompt that individual to provide more information. Users can prove they’re old enough to use the service either by submitting a copy of a photo ID card or a video selfie. In the latter case, Meta will share a video still with Yoti “and nothing else.” Yoti’s machine learning algorithm estimates your age based on your facial features. Once the company shares its estimate with Meta, Yoti will delete the image.
Coloradans seeing their Facebook accounts hacked, then getting banned for life
Many Coloradans lost access to their connections with their personal friends and memories — even their living — after hackers get into their Facebook accounts and post harmful content.
pethelpful.com
Couple's AirBnb Stay Turning Into a Modern-Day Noah's Ark Is Unreal
A couple known on TikTok as @kaleahsalmon was out on a getaway trip when they found themselves in the middle of a storm. Luckily, they were safe inside the Airbnb as the winds picked up and the water levels rose. But as the storm was dwindling down, they noticed something...
