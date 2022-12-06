Meta will ask users to provide a proof of ID or a video selfie to confirm their age. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Three years after bringing , Meta is finally adding a way for users to verify their age. As it did when it began on Instagram this past summer, Meta is once again turning to a company called Yoti for help. If Facebook’s automated systems suspect a minor is trying to use Facebook Dating, the website will prompt that individual to provide more information. Users can prove they’re old enough to use the service either by submitting a copy of a photo ID card or a video selfie. In the latter case, Meta will share a video still with Yoti “and nothing else.” Yoti’s machine learning algorithm estimates your age based on your facial features. Once the company shares its estimate with Meta, Yoti will delete the image.

3 DAYS AGO