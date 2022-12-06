Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
ctexaminer.com
An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford
WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
Crews respond to house fire on Palmer Road in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze broke out at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m., and a second alarm was struck. In minutes, the first unit was on scene, and firefighters from Wallingford, New Haven, and East […]
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
Hundreds buy ‘Justice for Camilla’ bracelets in support of 11-month-old girl’s mother
Hundreds of Naugatuck residents are now wearing pink bracelets inscribed with "Justice for Camilla" in honor of Camilla Francisquini, an 11-month-old girl killed in town last month.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
Eyewitness News
Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
Eyewitness News
Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen Bristol sergeant’s family
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol sergeant by paying off his family’s mortgage. The kind deed, which was initiated as a part of the foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign, follows the tragic death of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. On October 10, Sgt. DeMonte was killed in an apparent […]
'I'm scared he’s going to kill me' | Details revealed in murder of Milford mother
MILFORD, Conn. — WARNING: The video above and the article below contain graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. 40-year-old Milford mother Julie Minogue was found dead in her home on Salem Walk Tuesday night. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her cause of death was ‘Chop Wounds and Blunt Impact Injuries of Head, Torso, and Extremities (homicide).’
NBC Connecticut
Student Approached by Strangers While Walking Home From School in Woodbury
A middle school student was approached twice by two strangers while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon, according to Region 14 Superintendent Brian Murphy. Murphy said school officials were told that two separate cars approached a Woodbury Middle School student in two different areas to ask if a ride was needed.
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Milford While Trying To Sell Car, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for an armed carjacker who allegedly stole a Volvo at gunpoint from the owner who had the car for sale. The incident took place in New Haven County at 3 Maple St., in Milford. According to Milford detectives, upon returning from a test drive of...
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
