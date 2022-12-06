ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford

WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to house fire on Palmer Road in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze broke out at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m., and a second alarm was struck. In minutes, the first unit was on scene, and firefighters from Wallingford, New Haven, and East […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen Bristol sergeant’s family

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol sergeant by paying off his family’s mortgage. The kind deed, which was initiated as a part of the foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign, follows the tragic death of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. On October 10, Sgt. DeMonte was killed in an apparent […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

'I'm scared he’s going to kill me' | Details revealed in murder of Milford mother

MILFORD, Conn. — WARNING: The video above and the article below contain graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. 40-year-old Milford mother Julie Minogue was found dead in her home on Salem Walk Tuesday night. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her cause of death was ‘Chop Wounds and Blunt Impact Injuries of Head, Torso, and Extremities (homicide).’
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Student Approached by Strangers While Walking Home From School in Woodbury

A middle school student was approached twice by two strangers while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon, according to Region 14 Superintendent Brian Murphy. Murphy said school officials were told that two separate cars approached a Woodbury Middle School student in two different areas to ask if a ride was needed.
WOODBURY, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy