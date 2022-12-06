Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
ESPN projections put the Cowboys in Super Bowl LVII. Not so fast, says Brandon Graham
Despite the Eagles’ spectacular season, ESPN is projecting the Cowboys to win Super Bowl LVII. Of course, Brandon Graham disagrees. “We might have to pull them dog masks back out,” he said.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee
Quarterback Dak Prescott is once again the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for the 2022 season. Considered maybe the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes one NFL player nominated from each team for his outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to his performance on the field. (See the entire list here.)
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Chargers' Herbert set for prime time
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins bring an 8-4 record into Sunday night’s showdown and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) haven’t been to the postseason since 2018 and sit one game behind the New York Jets for the final spot in the AFC.
Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
Cowboys News: Beckham gets Dallas red carpet, Tyron Smith gets timetable
Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.
