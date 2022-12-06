Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO