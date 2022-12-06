ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

northernnewsnow.com

Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
BROOKFIELD, WI
katcountry989.com

17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

WDIO-TV

17 charged in major drug trafficking case

Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
DULUTH, MN
nbc15.com

KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Busy night for Hartford Fire Department | By Paul Stephans

December 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue had another busy day battling two fires on December 7, 2022. The Hartford FD responded to 15 calls including tw. o working structure fires within 5 minutes of each other. They were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m....
HARTFORD, WI
boreal.org

Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income

Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Reeseville man accused of stabbing found competent for trial

JUNEAU — A 21-year-old Reeseville man was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday for charges related to allegedly stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times. Jose Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of...
REESEVILLE, WI

