Freezing rain and snow to blanket Siouxland Thursday
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — A winter storm is moving into Siouxland today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Siouxland through early Friday morning. Freezing rain begins after lunch. will become widespread by 5 pm and lasting through the late evening before transitioning to snow. Scattered freezing rain...
It's sunny today and stormy tomorrow
While we'll be colder this Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s, there will be no shortage of sunshine. This is great timing to get an emergency winter weather kit in the vehicle if you haven't already. A large low-pressure storm system will develop near Siouxland Thursday into Friday morning. This...
Roads in the tri-state receive low marks in latest federal highway safety report
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Recently, the tri-state region scored low in the national highway safety report. The Report says South Dakota and Nebraska need much improvement in adopting more roadway safety laws on distracted driving and child passenger safety. The 2023 Highway Safety Report says South Dakota and Nebraska...
TOTT - Women Aware: Operation Santa & Autumn Auction
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Flora Lee joins Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Operation Santa, organized by Women Aware of Siouxland. Santa will be available to visit homes and businesses - he'll even conduct ZOOM calls this holiday season thanks to Operation Santa. On...
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes
Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
Nebraska to be awarded $8 million from JUUL settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced on Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories was reached, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms, severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
Application deadline for New Language Learners Grant extended to January 13
DES MOINES, Iowa — The application deadline for the new funding opportunity to help reduce language barriers in the workforce has been extended to allow for more applicants. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million in grants to fund employer programs that support improved communication and language instruction in the workplace.
Northwest Iowa Trust Funds receive grants from state finance authority
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four "housing trust funds" in Northwest Iowa helping people stay in their homes are getting a funding boost from the state of Iowa. Those four agencies split just over $1.5 million in grants awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority as part of 1$1 million awarded statewide.
Noem moving ahead to tax cuts, spending raises in budget address to the state
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's governor is moving forward with plans to both cut taxes and raise spending in the Rushmore State. Governor Kristi Noem delivered her annual Budget Address to the South Dakota Legislature Tuesday, setting out spending plans for the current fiscal year and the one starting next July.
Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state’s next U.S. senator. Ricketts will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Pillen has laid out to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy.
Attorney General's office warns of EBT scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as the Supplemental...
