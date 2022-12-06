Read full article on original website
Related
Washington City Paper
Georgetown Police Loses Evidence of On-Campus Hate Crime
In April of this year, LaHannah Giles was sitting outside on Georgetown University’s campus during its annual Georgetown Day, a university-wide celebration of the GU community that began after a series of tragic events occurred on campus in 2000. Giles, who is Black, was sitting with four friends, who are not Black, when a student in an all-freshman dorm started hurling racial slurs at her from a window.
Washington City Paper
MPD Assistant Chief Testifies On Behalf of D.C. Cop Charged With Murder
On Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz testified on behalf of Officer Terence Sutton, who is on trial for second-degree murder. Manlapaz is currently in charge of MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, which investigates officer misconduct, use of force, and other alleged violations of internal policy. But in 2016, as commander of the Fourth District, Manlapaz handpicked Sutton for the district’s Crime Suppression Team. Sutton was still assigned to the 4D CST on Oct. 23, 2020, when he engaged Karon Hylton-Brown in a vehicle pursuit that ultimately ended in Hylton-Brown’s death.
Washington City Paper
Becoming Ballet: Introducing the Washington Ballet’s Studio Company
Three dozen professional dancers are warming up in a studio at THEARC, the community center east of the Anacostia River where the Washington Ballet School operates its southeast campus and the stage where the company opened its 42-show run of The Nutcracker on Nov. 11. Peppered throughout the daily warmup class is a group of 10 young dancers handpicked by outgoing director and legendary ballerina Julie Kent to join Washington Ballet’s studio company to learn the ropes of company life.
Washington City Paper
Pierre Kwenders, Batman Returns, and More Best Bets for Dec. 8–14
Saturday: Friends of the National Arboretum’s Winter Festival at the Arboretum. Jump into the holiday season with the Friends of the National Arboretum’s Winter Festival. For an afternoon, you and your family can cozy up with hot drinks from Zeke’s Coffee and delicious bites from PhoWheels, purchase a Christmas tree and greenery, and stock up on all of your last-minute gifts from local vendors. Keep an eye out for local mask maker Bianca & Jean, cocktail bases from Pratt Standard, and honey and candles from Washington’s own bees, courtesy of Second Story Honey. Other products available will include pottery, crocheted accessories, handbags, and natural skincare and soaps. Aimed at providing fun for all ages—and canines—DC Child Care Connections will be hosting family-oriented activities throughout the day. Attendees will also be able to visit the National Arboretum’s open gardens including the Gotelli Conifer Collection, the Camellia Collection, and the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum. Whether you’re a year-round lover of the National Arboretum or looking to support local businesses this gift-giving season, FONA’s Winter Festival checks all of the gift-wrapped boxes. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Arboretum’s New York Ave. parking lot, 3501 New York Ave. NE. fona.org. Free. —Sarah Smith.
Comments / 0