Saturday: Friends of the National Arboretum’s Winter Festival at the Arboretum. Jump into the holiday season with the Friends of the National Arboretum’s Winter Festival. For an afternoon, you and your family can cozy up with hot drinks from Zeke’s Coffee and delicious bites from PhoWheels, purchase a Christmas tree and greenery, and stock up on all of your last-minute gifts from local vendors. Keep an eye out for local mask maker Bianca & Jean, cocktail bases from Pratt Standard, and honey and candles from Washington’s own bees, courtesy of Second Story Honey. Other products available will include pottery, crocheted accessories, handbags, and natural skincare and soaps. Aimed at providing fun for all ages—and canines—DC Child Care Connections will be hosting family-oriented activities throughout the day. Attendees will also be able to visit the National Arboretum’s open gardens including the Gotelli Conifer Collection, the Camellia Collection, and the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum. Whether you’re a year-round lover of the National Arboretum or looking to support local businesses this gift-giving season, FONA’s Winter Festival checks all of the gift-wrapped boxes. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Arboretum’s New York Ave. parking lot, 3501 New York Ave. NE. fona.org. Free. —Sarah Smith.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO