No. 5 UConn will return home to conclude its nonconference schedule against Long Island on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies, who are 10-0 for the first time since their 2010-11 national championship season, entertain the Northeast Conference opponent for the second straight season after acing their first true road test in Wednesday’s 75-54 win at Florida.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO