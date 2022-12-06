ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

No. 5 UConn faces LIU in final tuneup for conference play

No. 5 UConn will return home to conclude its nonconference schedule against Long Island on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies, who are 10-0 for the first time since their 2010-11 national championship season, entertain the Northeast Conference opponent for the second straight season after acing their first true road test in Wednesday’s 75-54 win at Florida.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kxnet.com

Edey stands tall as No. 4 Boilermakers rout Hofstra 85-66

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Zach Edey keeps putting up big numbers – and No. 4 Purdue just keeps winning. The 7-foot-4 center had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help the Boilermakers rout Hofstra 85-66 Wednesday night. Edey has now scored...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy